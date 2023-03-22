ShelfGenie is a storage and shelving solution franchise that offers customized shelving and cabinet designs for homes. The brand specializes in durable, affordable, and elegant pull-out shelving solutions that work for almost any cabinet, shelf, or pantry. These designs ease the usual storage shortage in the pantry, bath, kitchen, and other house areas. ShelfGenie prides itself on creating designs that are specific to each client's needs and home layout.

ShelfGenie was founded in 2000 and began franchising in 2008. ShelfGenie has grown to over 140 franchised locations across the country. Many times over the past decade, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a ShelfGenie Franchise

As a franchisee, you won't be involved in shelving hardware or installing the designs. Your sole responsibility will be to focus on growing your business. The company's affiliates will do the heavy lifting. Their affiliates will oversee the manufacturing, measurements, and installation of the custom products. They also act as a single-source distributor and supplier of all franchisees.

ShelfGenie has a streamlined business operation; the company has a centralized support center that communicates with all your clients for you. If you open your location, you'll be in a position to make well thought out business decisions because the company strives to send over all the information you need through dashboards and reports.

What Might Make a ShelfGenie Franchise A Good Choice?

To be part of the ShelfGenie team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be ready for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

ShelfGenie offers a terrific opportunity for franchisees to tap into the skyrocketing business of home remodeling. Over the past few years, industry sales have increased exponentially. The products may specifically appeal more to the senior market with their convenience and functionality. And since the 65+ population is projected to double over the next few years, this could offer potential to significantly grow your company's client base.

How To Start a ShelfGenie Franchise

The process of becoming a ShelfGenie franchisee begins with a franchise inquiry form. If the team approves of your inquiry, one of their franchise development representatives will call you to confirm your interest and schedule a more extended call with you.

During the call, you'll discuss how your personal goals align with the company. Next, they'll send you a Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. Once you sign, the company will invite you for team day at company headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. After this, you can begin a multi-day training in their home office. Soon after, they'll get you ready to open the doors to your business, providing storage solutions people can count on.