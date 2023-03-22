Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#281 Ranked #303 last year
- Initial investment
-
$42K - $136K
- Units as of 2022
-
256 35.4% over 3 years
ShelfGenie is a storage and shelving solution franchise that offers customized shelving and cabinet designs for homes. The brand specializes in durable, affordable, and elegant pull-out shelving solutions that work for almost any cabinet, shelf, or pantry. These designs ease the usual storage shortage in the pantry, bath, kitchen, and other house areas. ShelfGenie prides itself on creating designs that are specific to each client's needs and home layout.
ShelfGenie was founded in 2000 and began franchising in 2008. ShelfGenie has grown to over 140 franchised locations across the country. Many times over the past decade, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Why You May Want to Start a ShelfGenie Franchise
As a franchisee, you won't be involved in shelving hardware or installing the designs. Your sole responsibility will be to focus on growing your business. The company's affiliates will do the heavy lifting. Their affiliates will oversee the manufacturing, measurements, and installation of the custom products. They also act as a single-source distributor and supplier of all franchisees.
ShelfGenie has a streamlined business operation; the company has a centralized support center that communicates with all your clients for you. If you open your location, you'll be in a position to make well thought out business decisions because the company strives to send over all the information you need through dashboards and reports.
What Might Make a ShelfGenie Franchise A Good Choice?
To be part of the ShelfGenie team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be ready for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
ShelfGenie offers a terrific opportunity for franchisees to tap into the skyrocketing business of home remodeling. Over the past few years, industry sales have increased exponentially. The products may specifically appeal more to the senior market with their convenience and functionality. And since the 65+ population is projected to double over the next few years, this could offer potential to significantly grow your company's client base.
How To Start a ShelfGenie Franchise
The process of becoming a ShelfGenie franchisee begins with a franchise inquiry form. If the team approves of your inquiry, one of their franchise development representatives will call you to confirm your interest and schedule a more extended call with you.
During the call, you'll discuss how your personal goals align with the company. Next, they'll send you a Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. Once you sign, the company will invite you for team day at company headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. After this, you can begin a multi-day training in their home office. Soon after, they'll get you ready to open the doors to your business, providing storage solutions people can count on.
Company Overview
About ShelfGenie
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Organization/Storage Systems, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
- Founded
- 2000
- Parent Company
- Neighborly
- Leadership
- Jeff Meyers, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
5500 Interstate N. Pkwy., #250
Atlanta, GA 30328
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,600
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 256 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ShelfGenie franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,500 - $69,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $42,350 - $135,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- ShelfGenie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 72 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like ShelfGenie? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where ShelfGenie landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where ShelfGenie ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #281 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #120 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #93 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #50 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Ranked #1 in Organization/Storage Systems in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #80 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
