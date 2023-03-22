ShelfGenie
Initial investment
$42K - $136K
Units as of 2022
256 35.4% over 3 years
ShelfGenie is a storage and shelving solution franchise that offers customized shelving and cabinet designs for homes. The brand specializes in durable, affordable, and elegant pull-out shelving solutions that work for almost any cabinet, shelf, or pantry. These designs ease the usual storage shortage in the pantry, bath, kitchen, and other house areas. ShelfGenie prides itself on creating designs that are specific to each client's needs and home layout. 

ShelfGenie was founded in 2000 and began franchising in 2008. ShelfGenie has grown to over 140 franchised locations across the country. Many times over the past decade, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. That ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a ShelfGenie Franchise

As a franchisee, you won't be involved in shelving hardware or installing the designs. Your sole responsibility will be to focus on growing your business. The company's affiliates will do the heavy lifting. Their affiliates will oversee the manufacturing, measurements, and installation of the custom products. They also act as a single-source distributor and supplier of all franchisees.

ShelfGenie has a streamlined business operation; the company has a centralized support center that communicates with all your clients for you. If you open your location, you'll be in a position to make well thought out business decisions because the company strives to send over all the information you need through dashboards and reports.

What Might Make a ShelfGenie Franchise A Good Choice?

To be part of the ShelfGenie team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be ready for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

ShelfGenie offers a terrific opportunity for franchisees to tap into the skyrocketing business of home remodeling. Over the past few years, industry sales have increased exponentially. The products may specifically appeal more to the senior market with their convenience and functionality. And since the 65+ population is projected to double over the next few years, this could offer potential to significantly grow your company's client base. 

How To Start a ShelfGenie Franchise

The process of becoming a ShelfGenie franchisee begins with a franchise inquiry form. If the team approves of your inquiry, one of their franchise development representatives will call you to confirm your interest and schedule a more extended call with you. 

During the call, you'll discuss how your personal goals align with the company. Next, they'll send you a Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. Once you sign, the company will invite you for team day at company headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. After this, you can begin a multi-day training in their home office. Soon after, they'll get you ready to open the doors to your business, providing storage solutions people can count on.

Company Overview

About ShelfGenie

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Organization/Storage Systems, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Jeff Meyers, Brand President
Corporate Address
5500 Interstate N. Pkwy., #250
Atlanta, GA 30328
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
256 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ShelfGenie franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500 - $69,500
Initial Investment
$42,350 - $135,500
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ShelfGenie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
72 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ShelfGenie landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ShelfGenie ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #281 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #120 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #93 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #50 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Organization/Storage Systems in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #80 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

