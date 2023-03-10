Signing out of account, Standby...
#359 Ranked #284 last year
- Initial investment
-
$88K - $116K
- Units as of 2022
-
128 37.6% over 3 years
Gotcha Covered handles residential and commercial custom indoor window treatments. They supply blinds, shutters, draperies, and more. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company currently has over 80 franchise units across the United States, as well as a handful in Canada. It is actively seeking new franchisees.
As a Gotcha Covered franchisee, you will be running a flexible business that allows you to retain full control of your schedule. You may even begin as a home-based business before branching out into a retail shop when you are ready.
Existing franchisees come from different backgrounds while sharing certain commonalities that are helpful in the business. They are friendly, hardworking, and self-driven people who have a passion for what they do. If you share these traits, with or without business experience, you could be a good addition to the growing family at Gotcha Covered.
Why You May Want to Start a Gotcha Covered Franchise
Window treatments is a unique business because nearly everyone needs them! Gotcha Covered is happy to help you transform this market demand into a vehicle for your dreams. After all, with Gotcha Covered three-decade history, you have all the brand experience and advantage you need to make it a community staple.
Gotcha Covered will train franchisees on everything you need to master to make your franchise operational, from administrative tasks to installing high-tech, remote-controlled window treatments.
What Might Make Gotcha Covered a Good Choice?
Gotcha Covered is a low-capital, low-overhead, no-inventory business. To be part of the Gotcha Covered team, you should make sure you’re financially ready to meet any fees or minimum cash requirements before opening and operating a franchise, which may be home-based or storefront. The company also offers in-house financing for those who need help getting started.
With your initial investment are several inclusions, such as proven online marketing programs, your own professional and optimized website, digital marketing campaigns, referral partnerships, home and garden show features, and buying power through vendor relationships. Of course, your initial investment will also include a franchise fee and other startup fees.
As you decide if you want to open a Gotcha Covered franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How to Open Your Own Gotcha Covered Franchise
Operating a Gotcha Covered franchise begins with filling out an inquiry. Once the company receives the form, they will send you an extensive information packet that gives you a more in-depth look into the company, its background, and your part as a franchisee.
While a Gotcha Covered franchise is a unique opportunity, the process of getting one is not so different from the others. There will be some back and forth between you and the team, with the purpose of letting both sides scope for a fit.
If you and the company decide on a partnership, the company will assist you in selecting a territory and signing a franchise agreement. All training will begin from there, with ongoing support being enjoyed throughout the lifespan of your franchise.
Company Overview
About Gotcha Covered
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Window Coverings, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
- Founded
- 1991
- Parent Company
- Five Star Franchising
- Leadership
- Paul Linenberg, President
- Corporate Address
-
303 S. Broadway, #200-153
Denver, CO 80209
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 14
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 128 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Gotcha Covered franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $64,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $87,560 - $116,055
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $10,000 - $15,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $350-2K+/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to $1K/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Gotcha Covered offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Gotcha Covered has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Gotcha Covered landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Gotcha Covered ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
