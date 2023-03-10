Gotcha Covered

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#359
Initial investment
$88K - $116K
Units as of 2022
128 37.6% over 3 years
Gotcha Covered handles residential and commercial custom indoor window treatments. They supply blinds, shutters, draperies, and more. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company currently has over 80 franchise units across the United States, as well as a handful in Canada. It is actively seeking new franchisees. 

As a Gotcha Covered franchisee, you will be running a flexible business that allows you to retain full control of your schedule. You may even begin as a home-based business before branching out into a retail shop when you are ready.

Existing franchisees come from different backgrounds while sharing certain commonalities that are helpful in the business. They are friendly, hardworking, and self-driven people who have a passion for what they do. If you share these traits, with or without business experience, you could be a good addition to the growing family at Gotcha Covered.

Why You May Want to Start a Gotcha Covered Franchise

Window treatments is a unique business because nearly everyone needs them! Gotcha Covered is happy to help you transform this market demand into a vehicle for your dreams. After all, with Gotcha Covered three-decade history, you have all the brand experience and advantage you need to make it a community staple.

Gotcha Covered will train franchisees on everything you need to master to make your franchise operational, from administrative tasks to installing high-tech, remote-controlled window treatments.

What Might Make Gotcha Covered a Good Choice?

Gotcha Covered is a low-capital, low-overhead, no-inventory business. To be part of the Gotcha Covered team, you should make sure you’re financially ready to meet any fees or minimum cash requirements before opening and operating a franchise, which may be home-based or storefront. The company also offers in-house financing for those who need help getting started. 

With your initial investment are several inclusions, such as proven online marketing programs, your own professional and optimized website, digital marketing campaigns, referral partnerships, home and garden show features, and buying power through vendor relationships. Of course, your initial investment will also include a franchise fee and other startup fees.

As you decide if you want to open a Gotcha Covered franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Open Your Own Gotcha Covered Franchise

Operating a Gotcha Covered franchise begins with filling out an inquiry. Once the company receives the form, they will send you an extensive information packet that gives you a more in-depth look into the company, its background, and your part as a franchisee.

While a Gotcha Covered franchise is a unique opportunity, the process of getting one is not so different from the others. There will be some back and forth between you and the team, with the purpose of letting both sides scope for a fit. 

If you and the company decide on a partnership, the company will assist you in selecting a territory and signing a franchise agreement. All training will begin from there, with ongoing support being enjoyed throughout the lifespan of your franchise.

Company Overview

About Gotcha Covered

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Window Coverings, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Five Star Franchising
Leadership
Paul Linenberg, President
Corporate Address
303 S. Broadway, #200-153
Denver, CO 80209
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
128 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Gotcha Covered franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$64,900
Initial Investment
$87,560 - $116,055
Cash Requirement
$10,000 - $15,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$350-2K+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
to $1K/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Gotcha Covered offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Gotcha Covered has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Gotcha Covered landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Gotcha Covered ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #359 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #117 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #44 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #73 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
