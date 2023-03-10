Gotcha Covered handles residential and commercial custom indoor window treatments. They supply blinds, shutters, draperies, and more. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company currently has over 80 franchise units across the United States, as well as a handful in Canada. It is actively seeking new franchisees.

As a Gotcha Covered franchisee, you will be running a flexible business that allows you to retain full control of your schedule. You may even begin as a home-based business before branching out into a retail shop when you are ready.

Existing franchisees come from different backgrounds while sharing certain commonalities that are helpful in the business. They are friendly, hardworking, and self-driven people who have a passion for what they do. If you share these traits, with or without business experience, you could be a good addition to the growing family at Gotcha Covered.

Why You May Want to Start a Gotcha Covered Franchise

Window treatments is a unique business because nearly everyone needs them! Gotcha Covered is happy to help you transform this market demand into a vehicle for your dreams. After all, with Gotcha Covered three-decade history, you have all the brand experience and advantage you need to make it a community staple.

Gotcha Covered will train franchisees on everything you need to master to make your franchise operational, from administrative tasks to installing high-tech, remote-controlled window treatments.

What Might Make Gotcha Covered a Good Choice?

Gotcha Covered is a low-capital, low-overhead, no-inventory business. To be part of the Gotcha Covered team, you should make sure you’re financially ready to meet any fees or minimum cash requirements before opening and operating a franchise, which may be home-based or storefront. The company also offers in-house financing for those who need help getting started.

With your initial investment are several inclusions, such as proven online marketing programs, your own professional and optimized website, digital marketing campaigns, referral partnerships, home and garden show features, and buying power through vendor relationships. Of course, your initial investment will also include a franchise fee and other startup fees.

As you decide if you want to open a Gotcha Covered franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Open Your Own Gotcha Covered Franchise

Operating a Gotcha Covered franchise begins with filling out an inquiry. Once the company receives the form, they will send you an extensive information packet that gives you a more in-depth look into the company, its background, and your part as a franchisee.

While a Gotcha Covered franchise is a unique opportunity, the process of getting one is not so different from the others. There will be some back and forth between you and the team, with the purpose of letting both sides scope for a fit.

If you and the company decide on a partnership, the company will assist you in selecting a territory and signing a franchise agreement. All training will begin from there, with ongoing support being enjoyed throughout the lifespan of your franchise.