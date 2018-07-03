Gotcha Covered
Window treatments
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
303 S. Broadway, #200-153
Denver, CO 80209
CEO
Vic Yosha
Initial Investment ⓘ
$75,650 - $93,855
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$64,900 - $64,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1.1K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Gotcha Covered has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing