Senior Helpers
Personal, companion, and Alzheimer's home care
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
901 Dulaney Valley Rd., #700
Towson, MD 21204
CEO
Peter Ross
Initial Investment ⓘ
$103,300 - $142,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$49,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Senior Helpers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Senior Helpers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
116 hours
Additional Training:
Additional on-site training; computer-based training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3