Rooter-Man
Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning
Founded
1970
Franchising Since
1981 (37 Years)
Corporate Address
268 Rangeway Rd.
North Billerica, MA 01862
CEO
Donald MacDonald
Initial Investment ⓘ
$46,750 - $137,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$3,975 - $39,750
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Rooter-Man offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Rooter-Man has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8-16 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
2-day training seminar
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5