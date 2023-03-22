RooterMan
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#121 Ranked #79 last year
Initial investment
$45K - $82K
Units as of 2022
749 7.8% over 3 years
Are you looking to open a plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning franchise? Then Rooter-Man may be for you. The company offers various commercial and residential plumbing services. Services range from leak detection, troubleshooting, repairs, pipe location, drain cleaning, and septic works. They have patented drain cleaning equipment that they believe is superior to their competition.

Founded by Donald MacDonald in 1970, Rooter-Man is a plumbing services company that's been around for decades. Rooter-Man, which now boasts more than 50 years of operation, began franchising in 1981. 

There are over 650 Rooter-Man franchises in the U.S., with another few dozen in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Rooter-Man Franchise

Rooter-Man offers an excellent opportunity to run a home-based plumbing business for anyone with plumbing knowledge and experience. Although multiple franchise locations are not required, a good amount of franchisees own multiple units that are run by approximately four employees.

If you're looking to expand your business, you may want to try starting this plumbing franchise. As a franchisee, you'll receive equity in the franchisor's national brand, and owning the brand's trademark may go a long way in expanding your operational territory. It is possible to receive support through each stage, with information and expertise to be provided upon request.

What Might Make a Rooter-Man Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Rooter-Man team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the financial stability necessary to open a Rooter-Man franchise.

What may make opening a Rooter-Man franchise a good choice is the brand's proven franchising system built around a registered trademark in local areas. You get access to a training program on management skills, a local advertisement plan, and a pool of information from professionals in the field. Additionally, Rooter-Man has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a Rooter-Man Franchise

As you decide if opening a Rooter-Man franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Rooter-Man franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other plumbing companies available in your area, then you may want to reconsider your location.

It's relatively easy to start this national plumbing and drain cleaning franchise. To become one of the Rooter-Man franchisees, you have to submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the initial franchising process. 

Company Overview

About RooterMan

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Plumbing , Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1970
Parent Company
Premium Service Brands
Leadership
Paul Flick, CEO
Corporate Address
126 Garrett, #J
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1981 (42 years)
# of employees at HQ
43
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
749 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a RooterMan franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$4,975
Initial Investment
$45,075 - $82,475
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$10,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
RooterMan has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where RooterMan landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where RooterMan ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #121 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #6 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Plumbing in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Plumbing Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #16 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
