Are you looking to open a plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning franchise? Then Rooter-Man may be for you. The company offers various commercial and residential plumbing services. Services range from leak detection, troubleshooting, repairs, pipe location, drain cleaning, and septic works. They have patented drain cleaning equipment that they believe is superior to their competition.

Founded by Donald MacDonald in 1970, Rooter-Man is a plumbing services company that's been around for decades. Rooter-Man, which now boasts more than 50 years of operation, began franchising in 1981.

There are over 650 Rooter-Man franchises in the U.S., with another few dozen in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Rooter-Man Franchise

Rooter-Man offers an excellent opportunity to run a home-based plumbing business for anyone with plumbing knowledge and experience. Although multiple franchise locations are not required, a good amount of franchisees own multiple units that are run by approximately four employees.

If you're looking to expand your business, you may want to try starting this plumbing franchise. As a franchisee, you'll receive equity in the franchisor's national brand, and owning the brand's trademark may go a long way in expanding your operational territory. It is possible to receive support through each stage, with information and expertise to be provided upon request.

What Might Make a Rooter-Man Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Rooter-Man team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the financial stability necessary to open a Rooter-Man franchise.

What may make opening a Rooter-Man franchise a good choice is the brand's proven franchising system built around a registered trademark in local areas. You get access to a training program on management skills, a local advertisement plan, and a pool of information from professionals in the field. Additionally, Rooter-Man has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fastest-Growing Franchises many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a Rooter-Man Franchise

As you decide if opening a Rooter-Man franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Rooter-Man franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other plumbing companies available in your area, then you may want to reconsider your location.

It's relatively easy to start this national plumbing and drain cleaning franchise. To become one of the Rooter-Man franchisees, you have to submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the initial franchising process.

Don't let your future slip down the drain—ask about opening your Rooter-Man franchise