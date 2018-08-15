Founded
1962
Franchising Since
1977 (41 Years)
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Dwyer Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$127,300 - $265,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Glass Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8-40 hours
Classroom Training:
88.64 hours
Additional Training:
Regional training meetings twice a year; webinars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 6