Baskin-Robbins
#41 Franchise 500| Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages

Baskin-Robbins
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
About
Founded

1945

Franchising Since

1948 (70 Years)

Corporate Address

130 Royall St.
Canton, MA 02021

CEO

David Hoffmann

Parent Company

Dunkin' Brands

Ticker Symbol

DNKN

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$93,550 - $401,800

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.9%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Baskin-Robbins has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

First-store franchise fee waived; royalty fee reduced for first 5 years

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40-50 hours

Classroom Training:

80-100 hours

Baskin-Robbins is ranked #41 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
As a teenager in the 1930s, Irv Robbins managed an ice cream shop in Tacoma, Washington. Bored with serving traditional flavors like chocolate and vanilla, Robbins began experimenting by mixing fruit and candy into the ice cream. After serving in World War II, Robbins bought an ice cream parlor in Glendale, California. Three years later, he convinced his brother-in-law, Burt Baskin, to join the business. The two men flipped a coin to see whose name would go first on the sign. Baskin won, and in 1945, Baskin-Robbins was born.

Today, Baskin-Robbins has locations in more than 50 countries, each serving the company's famous 31 flavors of ice cream, as well as frozen yogurt, sherbet, cakes and drinks. Baskin-Robbins is part of Dunkin' Brands Inc., which also franchises Dunkin' Donuts. Dunkin' Brands Inc. is owned by a consortium of private equity companies: Bain Capital, The Carlyle Group and Thomas H. Lee Partners.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $93,550 High - $401,800
Units
+2.1%+164 UNITS (1 Year) +6.5%+480 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Name Was Determined From a Coin Toss

Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Name Was Determined From a Coin Toss

Years later, the this ice cream franchise has spread to nearly 50 countries.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
How These 8 Restaurant Chains Are Mixing Up Their Menus for Thanksgiving

How These 8 Restaurant Chains Are Mixing Up Their Menus for Thanksgiving

Don't want to spend Thanksgiving in the kitchen? Find out which restaurant chains are branching out to serve turkey – or turkey ice cream cake -- this year.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Dunkin' Brands: Hitting 2014 Sales Goals Won't Be Easy

Dunkin' Brands: Hitting 2014 Sales Goals Won't Be Easy

The parent company of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but said hitting annual sales targets will be a challenge.
Reuters | 2 min read
Our Top Global Franchises

Our Top Global Franchises

These international franchises are offering up a world of possibilities.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
Dunkin' Sales Disappoint as Same-Store Sales Drag

Dunkin' Sales Disappoint as Same-Store Sales Drag

The company missed expectations due to weak sales at Dunkin' Donuts in the U.S. and Baskin-Robbins' struggles abroad.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 20th, 2018
