Baskin-Robbins
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
Founded
1945
Franchising Since
1948 (70 Years)
Corporate Address
130 Royall St.
Canton, MA 02021
CEO
David Hoffmann
Parent Company
Dunkin' Brands
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$93,550 - $401,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.9%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Baskin-Robbins has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
First-store franchise fee waived; royalty fee reduced for first 5 years
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40-50 hours
Classroom Training:
80-100 hours
Baskin-Robbins is ranked #41 in the Franchise 500!
Today, Baskin-Robbins has locations in more than 50 countries, each serving the company's famous 31 flavors of ice cream, as well as frozen yogurt, sherbet, cakes and drinks. Baskin-Robbins is part of Dunkin' Brands Inc., which also franchises Dunkin' Donuts. Dunkin' Brands Inc. is owned by a consortium of private equity companies: Bain Capital, The Carlyle Group and Thomas H. Lee Partners.