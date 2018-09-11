Pearle Vision
Eye care and eyewear
Founded
1961
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
4000 Luxottica Pl.
Mason, OH 45040
CEO
Alex Wilkes
Parent Company
Luxottica
Initial Investment ⓘ
$399,439 - $603,904
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Pearle Vision offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Pearle Vision has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
146 hours
Classroom Training:
208.8 hours
Additional Training:
Webinars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4