About
Founded

1988

Franchising Since

1992 (28 Years)

Corporate Address

1325 Walnut Ridge Dr.
Hartland, WI 53029

CEO

Scott Williams

Parent Company

Freeman Spogli & Co.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$201,450 - $385,230

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$37,500 - $37,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Batteries Plus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

7 hours

Classroom Training:

197 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

4

Batteries Plus is ranked #188 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The first Batteries Plus store opened in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 1988. Stores offer a selection of nearly 60,000 batteries, light bulbs and related products, along with phone-repair services at their We Fix It Repair Centers.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $201,450 High - $385,230
Units
+1.1%+8 UNITS (1 Year) +7.9%+54 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 28th, 2020
