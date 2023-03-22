Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#151 Ranked #55 last year
- Initial investment
-
$577K - $3M
- Units as of 2022
-
773 1.2% over 3 years
You'll be so full you might just pop after getting Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits! The company is an American chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, Cajun seasoning, and iced tea. The franchise was founded by Richard Thomas and Jack Fulk in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company began franchising in 1978 and has since grown to more than 700 locations in the United States. Of those 700, over 400 are run by franchisees.
Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits is known for its impressive selection of menu items, including the Cheddar Bo biscuits and melted butter and buttermilk biscuits with country ham, chicken filet, steak, bacon, cheese, or jelly. The company, which started as a neighborhood space for friends and family to meet, has become the leader in the chicken franchise industry. Apart from being one of the most well-known companies in the industry, what may make Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits a terrific opportunity is its limitless number of loyal customers.
Why You May Want to Start a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Franchise
Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits operates in a well-thought-out model that attempts to stay a step ahead of its competitors. The franchise emphasizes making strong sales during all three parts of the day. By starting this franchise, you will be joining a business that has built a reputation of franchise support and cooperation for more than forty years.
After joining the Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits franchise, the marketing team will likely help you select optimal locations for expansion and advise you on the best advertising and marketing avenues. As a new franchisee, you will receive the probable benefit from experienced Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits professionals who have spent years in the industry.
What Might Make a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Franchise a Good Choice?
Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits strives to offer superb customer service, as well as a distinctive menu. This has helped make it a top choice for its customers everywhere. With such high demand for their products in the three-day parts, Bojangles' offers just the right investment opportunity.
To ensure that its franchisees have everything they need to do well, Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits provides them with exceptional training. This program equips you with the public relations, marketing, and operational skills you need to keep your customers coming back.
To be part of the Bojangles’ team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open and operate a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Franchise
Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits’ corporate office, which is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, requires franchisees to go through hundreds of hours of training. While a few days are spent in the classroom, the rest is on-the-job training. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.
Company Overview
About Bojangles
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1978 (45 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 253
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 773 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bojangles franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $577,000 - $3,020,750
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off franchise fee for first two restaurants; reduced royalty fee for three years for five or more restaurants
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Bojangles has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 520-1,040 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 50-75
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Bojangles? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Bojangles landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Bojangles ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bojangles.
School of Rock
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.