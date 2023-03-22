Bojangles
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#151 Ranked #55 last year
Initial investment
$577K - $3M
Units as of 2022
773 1.2% over 3 years
You'll be so full you might just pop after getting Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits! The company is an American chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, Cajun seasoning, and iced tea. The franchise was founded by Richard Thomas and Jack Fulk in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company began franchising in 1978 and has since grown to more than 700 locations in the United States. Of those 700, over 400 are run by franchisees. 

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits is known for its impressive selection of menu items, including the Cheddar Bo biscuits and melted butter and buttermilk biscuits with country ham, chicken filet, steak, bacon, cheese, or jelly. The company, which started as a neighborhood space for friends and family to meet, has become the leader in the chicken franchise industry. Apart from being one of the most well-known companies in the industry, what may make Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits a terrific opportunity is its limitless number of loyal customers.

Why You May Want to Start a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Franchise

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits operates in a well-thought-out model that attempts to stay a step ahead of its competitors. The franchise emphasizes making strong sales during all three parts of the day. By starting this franchise, you will be joining a business that has built a reputation of franchise support and cooperation for more than forty years. 

After joining the Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits franchise, the marketing team will likely help you select optimal locations for expansion and advise you on the best advertising and marketing avenues. As a new franchisee, you will receive the probable benefit from experienced Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits professionals who have spent years in the industry.

What Might Make a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Franchise a Good Choice?

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits strives to offer superb customer service, as well as a distinctive menu. This has helped make it a top choice for its customers everywhere. With such high demand for their products in the three-day parts, Bojangles' offers just the right investment opportunity. 

To ensure that its franchisees have everything they need to do well, Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits provides them with exceptional training. This program equips you with the public relations, marketing, and operational skills you need to keep your customers coming back. 

To be part of the Bojangles’ team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open and operate a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Franchise

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits’ corporate office, which is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, requires franchisees to go through hundreds of hours of training. While a few days are spent in the classroom, the rest is on-the-job training. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Company Overview

About Bojangles

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
1977
Parent Company
The Jordan Company and Durational Capital Management LP
Leadership
Byron Chandler, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9432 Southern Pine Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28273
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1978 (45 years)
# of employees at HQ
253
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
773 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bojangles franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$577,000 - $3,020,750
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee for first two restaurants; reduced royalty fee for three years for five or more restaurants
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bojangles has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
520-1,040 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
50-75
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Bojangles? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bojangles landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bojangles ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #151 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #143 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #45 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #4 in Chicken in 2022

Top Food Franchises

