RNR Tire Express
#218 Franchise 500| Tire and custom wheel sales and rentals

Tire and custom wheel sales and rentals
|

About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

2003 (16 Years)

Corporate Address

13922 Monroes Business Park
Tampa, FL 33635

CEO

Larry Sutton

Parent Company

SPF Mgt. Co. LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$500,000 - $1,000,000

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000 - $100,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000 - $1,000,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

RNR Tire Express has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

76 hours

Classroom Training:

50 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6

RNR Tire Express is ranked #218 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
RNR stores sell custom wheels and tires, with a rent-to-own option (called Rent-N-Roll) that allows customers to make weekly, bi-weekly or monthly payments. Based in Tampa, Florida, the company began franchising in 2003.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $500,000 High - $1,000,000
Units
+16.5%+16 UNITS (1 Year) +54.8%+40 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Philippines, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

