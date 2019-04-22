1999
2003 (16 Years)
13922 Monroes Business Park
Tampa, FL 33635
Larry Sutton
SPF Mgt. Co. LLC
$500,000 - $1,000,000
$1,000,000 - $100,000,000
$500,000 - $1,000,000
$35,000 - $35,000
5%
RNR Tire Express has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
$5,000 off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
76 hours
50 hours
6