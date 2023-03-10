Signing out of account, Standby...
Founded in 1990, Hi-Five Sports strives for children of all ages to have fun and be entertained through team sports.
One of Hi-Five Sports' main focuses is an 8-week summer camp, but the remainder of the year's focus is providing camps, leagues, classes, and parties at Hi-Five Sports zones, local parks, schools, or community centers.
The facilities for Hi-Five Sports are adapted to fit children's age, size, and abilities. Pitches and courts are smaller, and the hoops are lowered to ensure everyone can participate and enjoy. Through High-Five Sports, children may be able to improve both their physical and mental health.
Hi-Five Sports began franchising in 2015 and has since grown to over one dozen franchises throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Hi-Five Sports Franchise
Creating a sense of community is essential for all Hi-Five Sports locations. Hi-Five Sports' mascot, Murphy, can attend birthday parties and events. Murphy may hand out "Murphy Coins" as a reward for progressing young athletes.
All Hi-Five Sports zones include the "Hi-Five Murphy Challenge." This obstacle course is aimed at children aged four and older to test their speed, endurance, and accuracy. Adults are not exempt from this course either. They can access their inner child by challenging their children at the obstacle course. Of course, Murphy is there to give out coins too.
What Might Make a Hi-Five Sports Franchise a Good Choice?
By providing an exciting, different, and fun approach for younger players to build their confidence and success, Hi-Five Sports is the first of its kind to merge a retail outlet with children's sports. As a franchisee, you can choose to work from home and hire a venue or create your own facility for programs and activities.
If you choose to work from home, you control where and when you want to organize parties, summer camps, leagues, and classes. Whichever option you choose, you will likely gain support from Hi-Five Sports' business model to enter and function in the quickly growing youth sports market.
With over 30 years of experience in the youth sports industry, Hi-Five Sports is happy to help with any questions and offers a proven business model to franchisees.
How To Open a Hi-Five Sports Franchise
To be part of the Hi-Five Sports team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.
A Hi-Five Sports franchise expert will guide you through a screening experience and give you a virtual walk-through of the support offered to franchisees. They will then show you how to fill out an application and all of the marketing materials available to you if you franchise.
Once your application is completed and approved, your franchise expert will schedule a field trip to a Hi-Five Sports franchise for you, where you will see a Hi-Five Sports location in action and participate in one of the team-building activities.
It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Hi-Five Sports franchise.
Company Overview
About Hi-Five Sports
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 1990
- Parent Company
- Hi-Five Sports Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Ryan Tuchman, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5550 Glades Rd., #1051
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 18 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Hi-Five Sports franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $12,900 - $27,000
- Initial Investment
- $25,450 - $554,165
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 8.5%
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Hi-Five Sports has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 9 hours
- Classroom Training
- 10 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Hi-Five Sports landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Hi-Five Sports ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
