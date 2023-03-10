Hi-Five Sports
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$25K - $554K
Units as of 2022
18 20.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 1990, Hi-Five Sports strives for children of all ages to have fun and be entertained through team sports. 

One of Hi-Five Sports' main focuses is an 8-week summer camp, but the remainder of the year's focus is providing camps, leagues, classes, and parties at Hi-Five Sports zones, local parks, schools, or community centers. 

The facilities for Hi-Five Sports are adapted to fit children's age, size, and abilities. Pitches and courts are smaller, and the hoops are lowered to ensure everyone can participate and enjoy. Through High-Five Sports, children may be able to improve both their physical and mental health. 

Hi-Five Sports began franchising in 2015 and has since grown to over one dozen franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Hi-Five Sports Franchise

Creating a sense of community is essential for all Hi-Five Sports locations. Hi-Five Sports' mascot, Murphy, can attend birthday parties and events. Murphy may hand out "Murphy Coins" as a reward for progressing young athletes. 

All Hi-Five Sports zones include the "Hi-Five Murphy Challenge." This obstacle course is aimed at children aged four and older to test their speed, endurance, and accuracy. Adults are not exempt from this course either. They can access their inner child by challenging their children at the obstacle course. Of course, Murphy is there to give out coins too. 

What Might Make a Hi-Five Sports Franchise a Good Choice?

By providing an exciting, different, and fun approach for younger players to build their confidence and success, Hi-Five Sports is the first of its kind to merge a retail outlet with children's sports. As a franchisee, you can choose to work from home and hire a venue or create your own facility for programs and activities.

If you choose to work from home, you control where and when you want to organize parties, summer camps, leagues, and classes. Whichever option you choose, you will likely gain support from Hi-Five Sports' business model to enter and function in the quickly growing youth sports market.

With over 30 years of experience in the youth sports industry, Hi-Five Sports is happy to help with any questions and offers a proven business model to franchisees. 

How To Open a Hi-Five Sports Franchise

To be part of the Hi-Five Sports team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. 

A Hi-Five Sports franchise expert will guide you through a screening experience and give you a virtual walk-through of the support offered to franchisees. They will then show you how to fill out an application and all of the marketing materials available to you if you franchise. 

Once your application is completed and approved, your franchise expert will schedule a field trip to a Hi-Five Sports franchise for you, where you will see a Hi-Five Sports location in action and participate in one of the team-building activities.

It may be a good idea to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Hi-Five Sports franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Hi-Five Sports

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1990
Parent Company
Hi-Five Sports Franchising LLC
Leadership
Ryan Tuchman, CEO
Corporate Address
5550 Glades Rd., #1051
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hi-Five Sports franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$12,900 - $27,000
Initial Investment
$25,450 - $554,165
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Hi-Five Sports has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
9 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Hi-Five Sports? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hi-Five Sports landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hi-Five Sports ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #79 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Hi-Five Sports.

Goddard School, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #96
Learn More

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

Casa de Corazón

Spanish immersion early learning programs
Request Info

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing