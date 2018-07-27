Express Employment Professionals
Staffing, HR solutions
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
9701 Boardwalk Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
CEO
Bill Stoller
Parent Company
Express Services Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$135,000 - $206,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8.6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.6%
Express Employment Professionals offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Express Employment Professionals has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
At certified training office
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3