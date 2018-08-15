The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
Preschool/educational childcare
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
210 Hillsboro Technology Dr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
CEO
Richard Weissman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$493,549 - $3,585,549
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
128 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 20