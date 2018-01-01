Amantha Imber

Guest Writer
CEO of Inventium
Amantha Imber is an innovation psychologist, co-creator of the Australian Financial Review’s Most Innovative Companies list and founder of Australian innovation consultancy Inventium.

Why Eating the Same Thing for Breakfast Every Day Helps You Make Better Decisions
Making Decisions

Ever hear of 'decision fatigue'? Pay attention, because for business owners, this is important.
4 min read
The 4 Tasks You Need to Do to Create the Perfect End to Your Workday
Routines

If you're having trouble disconnecting from work at night, try these steps to 'SHUT' down your day.
4 min read
Why Design Thinking Won't Solve All Your Innovation Problems
Innovation

Deciding on which innovation process to use is only the first step.
4 min read
Why I Asked My Team to Stop Eating Lunch at Their Desks
Employee Morale

We think we're being efficient by multitasking during lunch, but there are downsides to forgoing a break.
4 min read
Think Innovation Isn't Part of Your Day Job? Here's Why It Should Be.
Innovation

Ask yourself these four questions.
4 min read
From AI-Composed Music to a New York-to-Shanghai SpaceX Rocket, Here Are 5 Amazing Ideas From TED2018
TED

These are the ideas that stuck with me from the conference in Vancouver, Canada.
5 min read
How to Extend Your Year by 30 Days by Making One Simple Change
Time Management

Stop wasting time on this one thing.
3 min read
How to Go From an 8-hour to a 5-hour Workday by Changing One Simple Thing
Time Management

Stop wasting time trying to do everything at once.
3 min read
Why You Are Losing 10 IQ Points Every Time This Happens
Distractions

You might even be better off smoking marijuana at work or missing a night's sleep.
4 min read
Stop Trying to Be 'Mindful.' It Might Be Killing Your Creativity.
Creativity

Research shows there are benefits to letting your mind wander.
4 min read
What This Company Learned When It 'Fired' All Its Managers
Managing Employees

Employees were tasked instead with actually doing the work they were originally hired to do.
5 min read
