#84 Franchise 500| Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations

About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2005 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

3986 Lake St.
Macon, GA 31204

Leadership

Stewart Vernon, Founder & COO

Parent Company

Authority Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$108,088 - $145,343

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$42,000 - $65,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8-4%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

64 hours

Classroom Training:

32 hours

Additional Training:

Regional training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Bio
Stewart Vernon started ASP in 2001 in Macon, Georgia, and began franchising in 2005. Franchisees offer swimming pool maintenance, equipment diagnostics and repair, and renovation services.
Cost
Units
+17.0%+45 UNITS (1 Year) +45.5%+97 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

