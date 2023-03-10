ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company

Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#197 Ranked #117 last year
Initial investment
$85K - $206K
Units as of 2022
345 11.3% over 3 years
Stewart Vernon founded America’s Swimming Pool Company in 2001. Four years later, the company began franchising. Since then, America’s Swimming Pool Company has been installing swimming pools and hot tubs, as well as maintaining and servicing them, for families all across the United States. America's Swimming Pool Company aims to be a one-stop shop for customer's swimming pool needs. 

Why You May Want to Start an America's Swimming Pool Company Franchise

The ideal franchisee is passionate about business and doesn't mind the hard work generally associated with pool installations and services. Apart from helping American families create poolside memories, a franchisee will likely benefit from a tested business model and a franchise support team. 

If you are awarded a franchise, you may receive ongoing support as you set up the business. You will likely not be required to have prior experience to start and run an America’s Swimming Pool Company franchise. However, a desire to serve your community and follow a structured business model is essential when opening and operating an America's Swimming Pool Company franchise. 

America's Swimming Pool Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an America's Swimming Pool Company Franchise a Good Choice?

Being a part of one of America’s leading providers of pool services may mean that you will enjoy easier market penetration. Thanks to the demand for services and pool installations, your franchise may be busy even during the off-peak seasons.

This is an industry that many franchisees have waded into with great ease. This is one reason brands like America's Swimming Pool Company may be able to leverage growth and opportunities. There will likely be a continued need for services. Even though the pool business is dynamic and competitive, America’s Swimming Pool Company is well aware of that fact and may offer its franchisees a relatively scalable opportunity. 

To be part of America's Swimming Pool Company team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an America's Swimming Pool Company Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. It is important to familiarize yourself with the brand and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. If you are found to be a good fit, you may be asked to meet the staff at America's Swimming Pool Company.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask America's Swimming Pool Company team questions. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an America's Swimming Pool Company franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

'Water' you worried about? Get started with an America's Swimming Pool Company franchise today!

Company Overview

About ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pool Maintenance, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Stewart Vernon, Founder & COO
Corporate Address
3986 Lake St.
Macon, GA 31204
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
345 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000 - $90,000
Initial Investment
$84,695 - $206,268
Net Worth Requirement
$140,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
64 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #197 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #45 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #13 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Pool Maintenance in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Pool Maintenance Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #26 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
