Painter1 is a commercial and residential painting business started by two business friends, Jason Leber and Conrad Kolba. The company prides itself on renewing spaces by using registered and skillful painters to bring a room to life with paint. Their company slogan is "Renew Your Space. Renew Your Life." They try to live by this adage in every job that they handle.

Why You May Want to Start a Painter1 Franchise

Colors may enhance an individual's mood by inspiring creativity, increasing productivity, and creating a relaxing ambiance. Painter1 customizes its professional painting services to meet the requirements of both commercial and residential spaces. The company also offers complete painting services from color selection to the final project, including an inspection.

The founders of Painter1 are passionate about bringing customers' homes and business premises to life with color. The company uses professional, licensed painters to liven up a room or building.

A Painter1 franchisee should be driven and passionate about business. Additionally, you will be part of a team, making team spirit an excellent quality to have. A Painter1 may also help to give you the much sought-after freedom that running a business can promise.

What Might Make a Painter1 Franchise a Good Choice?

The Painter1 franchise may give franchisees a portion of the 10% equity pool, co-owned by all franchisees. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the company's franchising team questions.

Opening a Painter1 franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Painter1 team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Painter1 may offer in-house financial help covering the franchise fee. They also have partnered with third-party lenders that may help cover the franchise fee and startup costs if you qualify.

How To Open a Painter1 Franchise

As you decide if opening a Painter1 franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Painter1 franchise would do well in your community.

Painter1 takes its painting business seriously. Every new franchisee receives a solid foundation of training from one of its successful franchisees. Painter1 wants to ensure they are not simply churning out franchisees, but equipping you with adequate training to help you reach your financial and business goals.

Once you complete your training, the franchisor will set you up with their latest technology to help you run your marketing and day-to-day business operations. This may include painting estimates. Furthermore, the franchisor has cloud-based software that franchisees can access for the everyday running of their business.