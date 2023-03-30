Signing out of account, Standby...
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$71K - $134K
- Units as of 2022
-
35 118.8% over 3 years
Painter1 is a commercial and residential painting business started by two business friends, Jason Leber and Conrad Kolba. The company prides itself on renewing spaces by using registered and skillful painters to bring a room to life with paint. Their company slogan is "Renew Your Space. Renew Your Life." They try to live by this adage in every job that they handle.
Why You May Want to Start a Painter1 Franchise
Colors may enhance an individual's mood by inspiring creativity, increasing productivity, and creating a relaxing ambiance. Painter1 customizes its professional painting services to meet the requirements of both commercial and residential spaces. The company also offers complete painting services from color selection to the final project, including an inspection.
The founders of Painter1 are passionate about bringing customers' homes and business premises to life with color. The company uses professional, licensed painters to liven up a room or building.
A Painter1 franchisee should be driven and passionate about business. Additionally, you will be part of a team, making team spirit an excellent quality to have. A Painter1 may also help to give you the much sought-after freedom that running a business can promise.
What Might Make a Painter1 Franchise a Good Choice?
The Painter1 franchise may give franchisees a portion of the 10% equity pool, co-owned by all franchisees. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the company's franchising team questions.
Opening a Painter1 franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Painter1 team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Painter1 may offer in-house financial help covering the franchise fee. They also have partnered with third-party lenders that may help cover the franchise fee and startup costs if you qualify.
How To Open a Painter1 Franchise
As you decide if opening a Painter1 franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Painter1 franchise would do well in your community.
Painter1 takes its painting business seriously. Every new franchisee receives a solid foundation of training from one of its successful franchisees. Painter1 wants to ensure they are not simply churning out franchisees, but equipping you with adequate training to help you reach your financial and business goals.
Once you complete your training, the franchisor will set you up with their latest technology to help you run your marketing and day-to-day business operations. This may include painting estimates. Furthermore, the franchisor has cloud-based software that franchisees can access for the everyday running of their business.
Company Overview
About Painter1
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Painting
- Founded
- 2012
- Leadership
- Jason Leber, Managing Partner
- Corporate Address
-
105 N. Main St.
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 35 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Painter1 franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $70,910 - $133,520
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $80,000 - $120,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 8 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Painter1 offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Painter1 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- -3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Painter1 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
