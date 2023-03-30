Painter1

Painter1

Painting
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$71K - $134K
Units as of 2022
35 118.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Painter1 is a commercial and residential painting business started by two business friends, Jason Leber and Conrad Kolba. The company prides itself on renewing spaces by using registered and skillful painters to bring a room to life with paint. Their company slogan is "Renew Your Space. Renew Your Life." They try to live by this adage in every job that they handle.

Why You May Want to Start a Painter1 Franchise

Colors may enhance an individual's mood by inspiring creativity, increasing productivity, and creating a relaxing ambiance. Painter1 customizes its professional painting services to meet the requirements of both commercial and residential spaces. The company also offers complete painting services from color selection to the final project, including an inspection. 

The founders of Painter1 are passionate about bringing customers' homes and business premises to life with color. The company uses professional, licensed painters to liven up a room or building. 

A Painter1 franchisee should be driven and passionate about business. Additionally, you will be part of a team, making team spirit an excellent quality to have. A Painter1 may also help to give you the much sought-after freedom that running a business can promise.

What Might Make a Painter1 Franchise a Good Choice?

The Painter1 franchise may give franchisees a portion of the 10% equity pool, co-owned by all franchisees. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the company's franchising team questions. 

Opening a Painter1 franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Painter1 team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Painter1 may offer in-house financial help covering the franchise fee. They also have partnered with third-party lenders that may help cover the franchise fee and startup costs if you qualify.

How To Open a Painter1 Franchise

As you decide if opening a Painter1 franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Painter1 franchise would do well in your community.

Painter1 takes its painting business seriously. Every new franchisee receives a solid foundation of training from one of its successful franchisees. Painter1 wants to ensure they are not simply churning out franchisees, but equipping you with adequate training to help you reach your financial and business goals.

Once you complete your training, the franchisor will set you up with their latest technology to help you run your marketing and day-to-day business operations. This may include painting estimates. Furthermore, the franchisor has cloud-based software that franchisees can access for the everyday running of their business. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Painter1

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting
Founded
2012
Leadership
Jason Leber, Managing Partner
Corporate Address
105 N. Main St.
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
35 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Painter1 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$70,910 - $133,520
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000 - $120,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
8 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Painter1 offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Painter1 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Painter1? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Painter1 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Painter1.

CertaPro Painters

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #123
Learn More

Edible

Sculpted fruit bouquets, chocolate covered fruit, smoothies, fruit salads, baked goods
Request Info

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Row House

Indoor rowing classes
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing