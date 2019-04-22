Del Taco
Del Taco
Mexican/American food
About
Founded

1964

Franchising Since

1967 (53 Years)

Corporate Address

25521 Commercentre Dr., #200
Lake Forest, CA 92630

CEO

John Cappasola Jr.

Parent Company

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Ticker Symbol

TACO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$859,700 - $2,116,500

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

Del Taco has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

200 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

At training store

Number of Employees Required to Run:

50

Del Taco is ranked #127 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Ed Hackbarth opened the first Del Taco restaurant in Barstow, California, in 1964. A few months later, he added a second restaurant with a drive-thru window in Corona, California. Locations eventually spread across California and many parts of the United States.

Del Taco restaurants offer items including a value menu of tacos and burritos priced under $1, a Mexican menu of burritos, nachos, tacos and quesadillas, and an American menu featuring hamburgers, fries and shakes.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $859,700 High - $2,116,500
Units
+3.5%+20 UNITS (1 Year) +7.7%+42 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, Wyoming
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

