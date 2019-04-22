1964
1967 (53 Years)
25521 Commercentre Dr., #200
Lake Forest, CA 92630
John Cappasola Jr.
Del Taco Restaurants Inc.
$859,700 - $2,116,500
$1,000,000
$500,000
$35,000 - $35,000
5%
4%
Del Taco has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
200 hours
40 hours
At training store
50
Del Taco restaurants offer items including a value menu of tacos and burritos priced under $1, a Mexican menu of burritos, nachos, tacos and quesadillas, and an American menu featuring hamburgers, fries and shakes.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.