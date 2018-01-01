Thomas Smale

Thomas Smale co-founded FE International in 2010, growing the business with zero funds from scratch to a seven-figure-a-year business. Specializing in advising and brokering the sale of established websites and online businesses, FE International has completed over 400 transactions. Smale has been interviewed on podcasts, blogs and also spoken at a number of industry events on online businesses, exit strategy and selling businesses.

4 Tips for How Entrepreneurs Can Unplug and Recharge During the Holidays
Holiday Stress

4 Tips for How Entrepreneurs Can Unplug and Recharge During the Holidays

Unplug, exercise, plan ahead and take some time out to breathe. Oh, and step away from that extra glass of eggnog.
7 min read
10 Ways To Cut Marketing Costs Before the End of the Year
Money Savers

10 Ways To Cut Marketing Costs Before the End of the Year

Example? You'll want to narrow your focus and ruthlessly market to the types of customers that convert and stay with you over the long term.
11 min read
Is 'Smart Compose' Taking the Words Right out of Your Mouth? How AI is Changing the Way We Communicate.
Artificial Intelligence

Is 'Smart Compose' Taking the Words Right out of Your Mouth? How AI is Changing the Way We Communicate.

From chatbots to rideshares, AI's influence is inescapable. But what's the impact on our communication?
6 min read
3 Lesser Known App Marketplaces for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Build an App Business
Apps

3 Lesser Known App Marketplaces for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Build an App Business

Think that Google Play and the App Store are your only options? Think again.
7 min read
5 Reasons Why New York and Arlington Were Amazon's Choice for HQ2
Amazon

5 Reasons Why New York and Arlington Were Amazon's Choice for HQ2

'Location, location, location' is all very well, but for Amazon, 'access to talent' takes all.
7 min read
The Best Apps to Help Your HR Department in 2019
Apps

The Best Apps to Help Your HR Department in 2019

Despite HR's new emphasis on technology, these professionals shouldn't forget what else is important: the human touch
6 min read
Retain the Shopify Customers You Attract this Peak Shopping Season
Customer Retention

Retain the Shopify Customers You Attract this Peak Shopping Season

The coming weeks will be full of parties, gifts and friends. But don't let another 'gift' slip through your fingers: a customer who's here to stay.
6 min read
4 Reasons Why You Should Care That IBM Just Made the Biggest Software Acquisition Ever
Cloud Computing

4 Reasons Why You Should Care That IBM Just Made the Biggest Software Acquisition Ever

Entrepreneurs building applications that solve problems in the cloud computing sphere should take very careful note.
7 min read
5 Lessons from Jeff Bezos's 21 Years of Shareholder Letters
Project Grow

5 Lessons from Jeff Bezos's 21 Years of Shareholder Letters

Their messages remind us how Bezos cautioned shareholders to wake up 'terrified' of their customers and to stay focused on 'Day 1.'
7 min read
4 Apps to Supercharge Your Ecommerce Site for the Holiday Season
Ecommerce Strategies

4 Apps to Supercharge Your Ecommerce Site for the Holiday Season

Look out for those abandoned online shopping carts! These tools will help you do that -- and more.
7 min read
4 Ways to Increase Your Focus at Work
Focus

4 Ways to Increase Your Focus at Work

You've heard the claim about human attention spans versus those of goldfish. It's not true. But maintaining (human) focus is still a problem.
7 min read
Beyond Slack: 6 SaaS Tools to Help You Boost Team Collaboration
collaboration tools

Beyond Slack: 6 SaaS Tools to Help You Boost Team Collaboration

Successful collaboration is an absolute necessity for any business as it grows. These tools allow for that necessity more than ever.
6 min read
7 Tools for Content Creators to Survive Writer's Block and Stay Productive
Writer's Block

7 Tools for Content Creators to Survive Writer's Block and Stay Productive

There are apps galore to help you generate story ideas. Are you using any of them yet?
6 min read
The ABC's of Documenting Standard Operating Procedures -- and Why Your Business Can't Afford Not To
standard operating procedure

The ABC's of Documenting Standard Operating Procedures -- and Why Your Business Can't Afford Not To

SOPs can reduce the need for owner involvement and increase a company's valuation at the time of sale.
7 min read
5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Already Transforming the Banking Industry
FinTech

5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Already Transforming the Banking Industry

Having a high-level understanding of the goals big banks are looking to achieve with AI can provide food for thought and inspiration for digital entrepreneurs interested in fintech.
6 min read
