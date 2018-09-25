Cruise Planners
Travel agencies
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
3300 University Dr., #1
Coral Springs, FL 33065
CEO
Michelle Fee
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,295 - $23,367
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$695 - $10,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Cruise Planners offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
28% off franchise fee, free training for co-owner/associate, $250 marketing credit, $60 design credit, 3 months free technology access, free software license, 1 year free errors & omissions insurance
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
42 hours
Additional Training:
Training available
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2