About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

1999 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

3300 University Dr., #1
Coral Springs, FL 33065

CEO

Michelle Fee

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$2,295 - $23,367

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$695 - $10,995

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Cruise Planners offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

28% off franchise fee, free training for co-owner/associate, $250 marketing credit, $60 design credit, 3 months free technology access, free software license, 1 year free errors & omissions insurance

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

42 hours

Additional Training:

Training available

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cruise Planners is ranked #60 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Services Representative, is a home-based travel agent network. Cruise Planners travel agents work from home selling full-service travel packages, including cruises, land-based vacations, travel insurance, car rentals and more.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $2,295 High - $23,367
Units
+5.4%+132 UNITS (1 Year) +45.9%+807 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

