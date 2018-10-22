College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving
Junk removal, moving, and labor services
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
4411 Tampa Bay Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33607
CEO
Omar Soliman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$89,300 - $208,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
55 hours
Classroom Training:
53 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8