Junk removal, moving, and labor services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#290 Ranked #349 last year
Initial investment
$159K - $284K
Units as of 2022
181 54.7% over 3 years
Moving items that you no longer need in your living space can be a huge hassle. College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving offers ready solutions to the recurring problem of simply having too much stuff.

In 2003, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving started with the mission to “Move the World,” helping customers reduce the pressures of dealing with clutter. As a go-to company for customers looking for junk removal or moving services in a reliable and dependable way, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a top-tier brand in its field.

Suppose you have an entrepreneurial spirit and feel limited by the rigidity of the 9-5 world. In that case, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving can help you navigate the business world while providing hauling services to your community.   

Why You May Want to Start a College Hunks & Moving Hauling Junk Franchise

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving began franchising in 2007, four years after its inception. In less than two decades, the company has expanded from a service provider into a reliable moving partner with more than 110 locations in the U.S. Franchisees joining the College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving family are fast to realize that it’s a place where fun, creativity, and productivity thrive.      

As one of America’s fastest-growing junk-hauling franchises, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a giant among hauling companies. By tapping into the potentials of an intelligent business model, franchisees meet customers' needs as they become junk removal specialists.

For new franchisees, flexibility, independence, and purpose are some of the main benefits. Indeed, with the unique positioning to offer high-quality services at the lowest prices, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving goes above and beyond with its promises.

What Might Make a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Franchise a Good Choice?

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a proud company, and its executives see it as an established brand rather than an emerging one. With many franchises to look to for advice, joining the team is smart. As a well-branded, professional, and reputable franchise, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving offers growth potential in a solid market. 

To be part of the College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that may include royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How Do You Open a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Franchise?

The first step to becoming a franchisee with College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is to fill out a franchise inquiry form. After doing this, you may begin contact with a franchise representative. They may share relevant information about the brand and the franchising process with you. If both parties are interested in partnering together, the process will continue. 

As you make your decision to franchise with College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. It may also be wise to consult a financial planner and an attorney as you move forward with your franchise application.

Company Overview

About College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2003
Leadership
Omar Soliman, CEO
Corporate Address
4411 W. Tampa Bay Blvd
Tampa, FL 33614
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
181 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000 - $65,000
Initial Investment
$158,700 - $283,500
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #290 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #139 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #66 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #121 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #62 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

