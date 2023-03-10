Signing out of account, Standby...
Moving items that you no longer need in your living space can be a huge hassle. College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving offers ready solutions to the recurring problem of simply having too much stuff.
In 2003, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving started with the mission to “Move the World,” helping customers reduce the pressures of dealing with clutter. As a go-to company for customers looking for junk removal or moving services in a reliable and dependable way, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a top-tier brand in its field.
Suppose you have an entrepreneurial spirit and feel limited by the rigidity of the 9-5 world. In that case, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving can help you navigate the business world while providing hauling services to your community.
Why You May Want to Start a College Hunks & Moving Hauling Junk Franchise
College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving began franchising in 2007, four years after its inception. In less than two decades, the company has expanded from a service provider into a reliable moving partner with more than 110 locations in the U.S. Franchisees joining the College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving family are fast to realize that it’s a place where fun, creativity, and productivity thrive.
As one of America’s fastest-growing junk-hauling franchises, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a giant among hauling companies. By tapping into the potentials of an intelligent business model, franchisees meet customers' needs as they become junk removal specialists.
For new franchisees, flexibility, independence, and purpose are some of the main benefits. Indeed, with the unique positioning to offer high-quality services at the lowest prices, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving goes above and beyond with its promises.
What Might Make a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Franchise a Good Choice?
College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a proud company, and its executives see it as an established brand rather than an emerging one. With many franchises to look to for advice, joining the team is smart. As a well-branded, professional, and reputable franchise, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving offers growth potential in a solid market.
To be part of the College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that may include royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Franchise?
The first step to becoming a franchisee with College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is to fill out a franchise inquiry form. After doing this, you may begin contact with a franchise representative. They may share relevant information about the brand and the franchising process with you. If both parties are interested in partnering together, the process will continue.
As you make your decision to franchise with College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. It may also be wise to consult a financial planner and an attorney as you move forward with your franchise application.
Company Overview
About College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2003
- Leadership
- Omar Soliman, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
4411 W. Tampa Bay Blvd
Tampa, FL 33614
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 181 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000 - $65,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $158,700 - $283,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $7,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
