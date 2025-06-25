BrightStar Care
Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
1125 Tri-State Pkwy., #700
Gurnee, IL 60031
CEO
Shelly Sun
Parent Company
BrightStar Group Holdings Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$94,618 - $153,263
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.25-6.25%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
BrightStar Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
BrightStar Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
234 hours
Classroom Training:
104.25 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 10