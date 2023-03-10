Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
$161K - $223K
- Units as of 2022
94 19.0% over 3 years
AtWork Group is a national staffing franchise company carrying four distinct programs: AtWork Personnel Services, AtWork Medical Services, AtWork HelpingHands Services, and AtWork Search Group. All four converge under the AtWork Group umbrella.
The franchisor’s beginnings go back to 1986, when it laid out a four-point vision: proactive thinking, opportunity building, the above-usual franchisee support, and constant improvement. Franchising beginning in 1992, the company is one of the more well-known recruiting firms in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an AtWork Group Franchise
When you open a franchise with a brand whose industry experience spans at least two decades—not to mention the more than combined 100 years experience of its corporate staff—you genuinely have a solid business model to follow.
Despite full autonomy as an AtWork Group franchisee, you will enjoy all the necessary and cost-effective back office support for crucial functions, allowing you to focus on sourcing more business instead of getting stuck with mundane, behind the scenes tasks. Comprehensive training will also be provided in various areas, from database and marketing plan development to financial management to sales and more. And, of course, with AtWork Group, you get the rights to four staffing programs with just one franchise fee.
What Might Make AtWork Group a Good Choice?
To be part of the AtWork Group franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. It also will include ongoing fees, including a royalty fee and potential renewal fee.
AtWork is a company that respects veterans. If you are a veteran, you may be offered a discount off the franchise fee.
AtWork has partnered with third-party sources to help its franchisees pay finances related to equipment and inventory. It also offers in-house assistance with payroll.
How to Open an AtWork Group Franchise
The first step in the AtWork Group franchise application process is the initial interview with a franchise development representative. You may receive an overview of the company and becoming a franchisee. If you and the company agree to continue the process, you will complete an electronic, non-binding questionnaire that allows them to assess your financial ability to open a franchise. You will also be provided a copy of the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document and given a chance to validate the information you find in the Franchise Disclosure Document by contacting current franchisees. You also may want to reach out to your attorney to figure out if you are in good enough financial standing to pursue the opportunity to open an AtWork franchise.
Next, the company president may call you to tell you more about the organization and your role as a franchisee. This is followed by attending discovery day. Here, you will meet the operations staff and further discuss the industry, your training, choosing a territory, and the following steps. Finally, you may sign a franchise agreement, pay all the initial fees, and get started with the franchise team for your training and setting up your new AtWork Group franchise.
Company Overview
About AtWork Group
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Staffing/Recruiting
- Founded
- 1986
- Leadership
- John Hall Jr., CEO
- Corporate Address
3215 W. Governor John Sevier Hwy.
Knoxville, TN 37920
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1992 (31 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 31
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 94 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AtWork Group franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
- Initial Investment
- $161,000 - $223,000
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 7%/9%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- AtWork Group offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- AtWork Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 56 hours
- Ongoing Support
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsOnline SupportField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
