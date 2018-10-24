Chester's
Chicken
Founded
1952
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
2020 Cahaba Rd.
Birmingham, AL 35223
CEO
Ted W. Giles
Initial Investment ⓘ
$12,385 - $286,817
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$3,500
Chester's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
13 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8