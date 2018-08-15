One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
Residential HVAC maintenance, repair, and replacement
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
12 Greenway Plaza, #250
Houston, TX 77046
CEO
Mark Baker
Parent Company
Clockwork Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$81,805 - $535,862
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$43,000 - $43,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Additional Training:
At regional & national training sites
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 12