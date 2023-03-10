One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#455 Ranked #315 last year
Initial investment
$91K - $201K
Units as of 2022
375 2% over 3 years
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning was founded in 1999. It then became a fully operational franchise in 2003. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has hundreds of locations throughout the United States. The company provides maintenance, replacement, ductwork, and, as the name suggests, heating and cooling repair services.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is a part of a prominent home service provider called Authority Brands. The range of HVAC items that are maintained by this company include things like air conditioners, heaters, pilot lights, motors, circuit boards, and control valves. 

Why You May Want to Start a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Franchise

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning may help you grow or expand your business, even if you have no industry skills or expertise. For heating, ventilation, and air conditioning service providers, this franchise might improve the quality of services you can provide while maximizing growth. It may even provide you with services that make starting or growing your own business much easier.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning may also provide outlines for customizable advertising. Franchisees are typically able to speak with marketing field officers about any challenges they may be facing. The company also has a one-hour model that contains promotions and provides you with management software.

What Might Make a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Franchise a Good Choice?

Every home, office, or building will probably need HVAC services at some point. That means that One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning services are likely to be in demand. Services are usually year-round, which may allow for a fairly steady stream of clientele. 

If you wish, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning offers an option for franchisees to operate as absentee owners. This may allow you to spend more time with your friends and family, pursue other business ventures, or simply have more time to yourself as you run your One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise.

How to Open a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Franchise

To be part of the One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you are aware of the presence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning team. You may want to ask how services differ in varying climates. 

Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand's requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

After they make sure that you meet all the requirements, you may be able to successfully register to open a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise. 

Company Overview

About One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Rob Weddle, CEO
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
742
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
375 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$43,000
Initial Investment
$91,123 - $201,233
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #455 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #113 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #57 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services in 2021

Best of the Best

