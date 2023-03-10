Signing out of account, Standby...
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
Heating and cooling repairs, replacements, and maintenance; indoor air quality services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#455 Ranked #315 last year
Initial investment
-
$91K - $201K
Units as of 2022
-
375 2% over 3 years
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning was founded in 1999. It then became a fully operational franchise in 2003. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has hundreds of locations throughout the United States. The company provides maintenance, replacement, ductwork, and, as the name suggests, heating and cooling repair services.
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is a part of a prominent home service provider called Authority Brands. The range of HVAC items that are maintained by this company include things like air conditioners, heaters, pilot lights, motors, circuit boards, and control valves.
Why You May Want to Start a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Franchise
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning may help you grow or expand your business, even if you have no industry skills or expertise. For heating, ventilation, and air conditioning service providers, this franchise might improve the quality of services you can provide while maximizing growth. It may even provide you with services that make starting or growing your own business much easier.
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning may also provide outlines for customizable advertising. Franchisees are typically able to speak with marketing field officers about any challenges they may be facing. The company also has a one-hour model that contains promotions and provides you with management software.
What Might Make a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Franchise a Good Choice?
Every home, office, or building will probably need HVAC services at some point. That means that One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning services are likely to be in demand. Services are usually year-round, which may allow for a fairly steady stream of clientele.
If you wish, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning offers an option for franchisees to operate as absentee owners. This may allow you to spend more time with your friends and family, pursue other business ventures, or simply have more time to yourself as you run your One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise.
How to Open a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Franchise
To be part of the One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you are aware of the presence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning team. You may want to ask how services differ in varying climates.
Suppose your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand's requirements. In that case, you may qualify to open a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.
After they make sure that you meet all the requirements, you may be able to successfully register to open a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise.
Company Overview
About One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- Authority Brands
- Leadership
- Rob Weddle, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 742
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 375 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $43,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $91,123 - $201,233
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 28 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
