Central Bark was founded in 1997 by the parent company Barkley Ventures, Inc. It began franchising in 2004. Central Bark strives to excel in the pet care industry as a clean, healthy, and nurturing environment for dogs. It may have become many dogs' homes away from home. With focuses on exercise, socialization, and training, customers' dogs are well taken care of during the day, so they're happier, healthier, and better behaved when they go home for the night.

There are now more than 25 Central Bark locations throughout the United States with room to grow in your community. Central Bark may offer a variety of services along with their top-notch doggy daycare. These services include a salon and spa, sleepovers or kennel options, rest period enrichment, group play skills, training and enrichment, and dog products and supplies through the Central Bark Market.

Why You May Want to Start a Central Bark Franchise

An ideal Central Bark franchisee is a dog lover with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion. Current franchisees come from all walks of life, careers, and industries and have the hope to take control of their future and career.

Opening a Central Bark franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Central Bark's successful business model was created and maintained by a team of business and marketing specialists familiar with the pet care industry. This team will be available to support and advise in each step of the franchising process.

What Might Make a Central Bark Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees will experience ongoing support that includes continuous research to maximize and develop new ideas, a targeted marketing program with advertising, public relations efforts, and social media. Additionally, franchisees receive business tools like programs, processes, procedures, and technology to provide efficient customer service.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

To be part of the Central Bark team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for 12 years. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Central Bark Franchise

Once you've decided that Central Bark is the right fit for you, fill out an information request form. The franchise development specialist from Central Bark may reach out to you to begin the initial qualification process. Once they've determined your qualifications and answered all of your questions, they will further explain the franchise screening and discovery process. You will also be expected to review the Central Bark Franchise Disclosure Document.

After reading the Franchise Disclosure Document and completing any other phone calls with the franchise development specialist, your file will be reviewed by Central Bark management. Then you may be scheduled for an executive phone interview. Next, you'll attend the franchise discovery day and may be awarded a Central Bark franchise.