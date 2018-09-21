Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Frozen custard, steakburgers, hot dogs
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
260 N. Rock Rd., #200
Wichita, KS 67206
CEO
Randy Simon
Initial Investment ⓘ
$577,968 - $1,986,361
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$850,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.375%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
225 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30