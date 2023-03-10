Pure Green is a nutrition company that provides high-quality cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Pure Green sources the most nutrient-dense superfoods and turns them into healthy, but still tasty, consumable products. Superfood is a marketing term for foods considered to be advantageous to one's health and well-being.

Ross Franklin, a wellness entrepreneur, founded Pure Green and inaugurated the first branch in New York City in October 2014. The company offers various retail products with superfoods as the main ingredient, including handcrafted smoothies, acai bowls, and cold-pressed juices. Pure Green's core business model is making superfoods more accessible to people, both location and taste-wise.

Pure Green began with a few brick-and-mortar retail shops in New York City. The company then expanded into an omnichannel business divided into a wholesale and franchise division. Pure Green claimed to be one of the fastest-growing smoothie and cold-pressed juice companies in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Pure Green Franchise

Franklin believes that nutrition is responsible for 80% of optimal health, whereas fitness is responsible for only 20%. If you are a franchisee who also highly regards nutrition, then Pure Green can be a perfect choice.

Being a Pure Green franchisee doesn't mean you will merely offer customers products. You'll also have the chance to educate guests that come into your juice bar about nutrition. Using an app called Beam, you can let guests donate a portion of their purchase to one of several pre-selected charities. These charities are non-profit organizations that are city-specific to the participating Pure Green store's immediate neighborhood.

With a Pure Green franchise, you may provide nutritious products and education to customers and give them the chance to be helpful to their surroundings.

What Might Make a Pure Green Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Pure Green franchise may be a good choice for franchisees who aim to build healthier communities using high-quality products.

To be part of the Pure Green team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pure Green Franchise

Apart from investment, the first thing you need to consider carefully is whether a Pure Green franchise would do well in your local area. High-traffic areas with strong anchor tenants, such as high-end fitness centers and health-focused supermarkets, may be ideal locations. Areas near colleges and residential buildings may also be good choices.

As for the support you will receive as a franchisee, Pure Green offers hands-on guidance when you open your first juice bar. Also, you may not need to manufacture the products yourself. Before making any commitment, though, it's best if you prepare some questions for the Pure Green team or other experienced franchisees regarding doubts you may have.