Pure Green is a nutrition company that provides high-quality cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Pure Green sources the most nutrient-dense superfoods and turns them into healthy, but still tasty, consumable products. Superfood is a marketing term for foods considered to be advantageous to one's health and well-being.

Ross Franklin, a wellness entrepreneur, founded Pure Green and inaugurated the first branch in New York City in October 2014. The company offers various retail products with superfoods as the main ingredient, including handcrafted smoothies, acai bowls, and cold-pressed juices. Pure Green's core business model is making superfoods more accessible to people, both location and taste-wise.

Pure Green began with a few brick-and-mortar retail shops in New York City. The company then expanded into an omnichannel business divided into a wholesale and franchise division. Pure Green claimed to be one of the fastest-growing smoothie and cold-pressed juice companies in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Pure Green Franchise

Franklin believes that nutrition is responsible for 80% of optimal health, whereas fitness is responsible for only 20%. If you are a franchisee who also highly regards nutrition, then Pure Green can be a perfect choice. 

Being a Pure Green franchisee doesn't mean you will merely offer customers products. You'll also have the chance to educate guests that come into your juice bar about nutrition. Using an app called Beam, you can let guests donate a portion of their purchase to one of several pre-selected charities. These charities are non-profit organizations that are city-specific to the participating Pure Green store's immediate neighborhood. 

With a Pure Green franchise, you may provide nutritious products and education to customers and give them the chance to be helpful to their surroundings.

What Might Make a Pure Green Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Pure Green franchise may be a good choice for franchisees who aim to build healthier communities using high-quality products.

To be part of the Pure Green team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pure Green Franchise

Apart from investment, the first thing you need to consider carefully is whether a Pure Green franchise would do well in your local area. High-traffic areas with strong anchor tenants, such as high-end fitness centers and health-focused supermarkets, may be ideal locations. Areas near colleges and residential buildings may also be good choices. 

As for the support you will receive as a franchisee, Pure Green offers hands-on guidance when you open your first juice bar. Also, you may not need to manufacture the products yourself. Before making any commitment, though, it's best if you prepare some questions for the Pure Green team or other experienced franchisees regarding doubts you may have.

Company Overview

About Pure Green

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Pure Green Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Ross Franklin, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
4635 N.W. 103rd Ave.
Sunrise, FL 33351
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
22 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pure Green franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$122,950 - $380,400
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pure Green has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
