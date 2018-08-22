Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
501 Haverty Ct., #A
Rockledge, FL 32955
CEO
Glenn Duncan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$161,900 - $782,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Pirtek has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000-$15,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
39-47 hours
Additional Training:
Training for mobile sales & service techns, administrative assistant
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5