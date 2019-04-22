Ace Hardware
#13 Franchise 500| Hardware and home-improvement stores
Ace Hardware
Hardware and home-improvement stores
|

About
Founded

1924

Franchising Since

1976 (43 Years)

Corporate Address

2222 Kensington Ct.
Oak Brook, IL 60523

CEO

John Venhuizen

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$286,000 - $1,067,230

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$5,000 - $5,000

Financing Options

Ace Hardware has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

Franchise fee (affiliation fee) waived

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

128 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

15 - 25

Ace Hardware is ranked #13 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Ace Hardware's history begins in 1924, when four hardware store owners, Richard Hesse, E. Gunnard Lindquist, Franke Burke and Oscar Fisher, joined together to buy merchandise in bulk in order to maximize their profits and compete effectively with larger stores. Today the cooperative has grown to include thousands of stores in seven countries, each offering a variety of home improvement merchandise, including Ace's own exclusive line of products.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $286,000 High - $1,067,230
Units
+0.7%+35 UNITS (1 Year) +4.7%+228 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

