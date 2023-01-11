Although buying a franchise can come with a hefty price tag, it doesn't always have to break the bank. Foodservice naturally comes to mind when thinking about starting a franchise, but there's a multitude of opportunities across various industries, many of which are mobile-based and therefore don't require as high of a buy-in.

Commercial cleaning, travel services and real estate — among others — are viable opportunities to engage in franchise ownership without draining your savings. For those looking to explore business ownership through franchising who want to keep their initial investment low, these 15 franchises are a great place to start, based on our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List.

Commercial cleaning

Initial franchise fee: $2,520-$44,000

Initial investment: $4,830-$58,070

Number of U.S. units: 10,418

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting

Initial franchise fee: $3,600-$69,000

Initial investment: $4,450-$79,750

Number of U.S. units: 2,472

Commercial cleaning

Initial franchise fee: $5,015-$31,000

Initial investment: $11,265-$68,250

Number of U.S. units: 1,708

Travel agencies

Initial franchise fee: $495-$10,500

Initial investment: $1,795-$21,000

Number of U.S. units: 1,616

Travel agencies

Initial franchise fee: $695-$10,995

Initial investment: $2,295-$23,465

Number of U.S. units: 2,584

Commercial cleaning

Initial franchise fee: $8,500-$18,500

Initial investment: $9,575-$34,500

Number of U.S. units: 1,475

Leadership and organizational training and development

Initial franchise fee: $15,000

Initial investment: $20,000-$27,500

Number of U.S. units: 114

Real Estate

Initial franchise fee: $4,500-$8,750

Initial investment: $16,250-$220,345

Number of U.S. units: 578

Property and casualty insurance

Initial franchise fee: $10,000-$60,000

Initial investment: $23,100-$173,500

Number of U.S. units: 306

Recreational billiard leagues

Initial franchise fee: $10,000-$12,000

Initial investment: $22,936-$29,411

Number of U.S. units: 313

Auto, home, and business insurance

Initial franchise fee: $10,000-$25,000

Initial investment: $12,250-$84,000

Number of U.S. units: 180

Facility services and commercial cleaning

Initial franchise fee: $5,900-$29,600

Initial investment: $8,200-$49,000

Number of U.S. units: 155

Special-occasion yard sign rentals

Initial franchise fee: $1,000

Initial investment: $4,150-$9,900

Number of U.S. units: 759

Commercial cleaning

Initial franchise fee: $995-$46,995

Initial investment: $2,245-$53,200

Number of U.S. units: 956

Special-occasion yard sign rentals

Initial franchise fee: $8,000

Initial investment: $9,800-$18,000

Number of U.S. units: 501

For more information on the best franchise opportunities of 2023, check out our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List — a comprehensive list of franchise leaders across various industries. If you're interested in a big-name brand with decades of history or hopping on the next emerging trend, there's something for every prospective franchisee.

