Protecting Your Brand in the Age of AI: What Founders Need to Know Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) can now clone your voice, replicate your visual style, and generate marketing content that looks like it came straight from your brand. Meanwhile, competitors—and even your own employees—are experimenting with these tools daily.



AI has accelerated creation. It has not removed legal responsibility.



The copyright reality

U.S. copyright law requires originality, fixation, and human authorship. That last requirement is now the fault line of the AI era. Recent rulings make clear that purely AI-generated content may not qualify for copyright protection.



If your ads, visuals, or product copy are created by generative AI without sufficient human authorship, you may not own the exclusive rights you assume you do. Jayaram will clarify where the law stands and what founders should do before publishing AI-assisted content.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

How to protect AI-generated logos, slogans, and brand assets—without skipping essential trademark clearance steps

Why reviewing AI platform terms and conditions is critical to safeguarding patents, trade secrets, and confidential information

How employee use of AI tools can create hidden legal exposure—and what governance policies reduce that risk

Where the legal lines are around digital likeness, voice cloning, and lookalike avatars

The practical processes founders should keep in place to protect their brand in an AI-driven creative environment

