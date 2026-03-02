Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Here’s how to build a 10-slide deck to help you raise more than your detailed business plan ever could.

If you can explain your company clearly in ten slides, you are not over-simplifying the business. You are demonstrating that you understand it well enough to build it.

When I founded my first company, I followed the advice I received at business school. I spent weeks building a detailed 40-page business plan at UCLA. It was thorough, carefully researched and logically structured.

It also did very little to help me raise capital.

That became clear as soon as I started meeting with angel investors and early advisors. No one asked for the business plan. Nearly every conversation started with a request for a short pitch deck or a one-pager that could be reviewed quickly.

That disconnect forced me to rethink what early-stage investors actually use to make decisions.

Why business plans rarely influence early investors

In early meetings, I still brought the business plan with me. Investors were courteous, but the document never became the focus of the conversation. Discussions quickly shifted to slides and verbal explanations.

That pattern revealed something important: Venture investors do not make early decisions by studying long documents. They evaluate opportunities based on clarity of the problem being solved, conviction in the insight, and the investor’s ability to quickly understand what makes a company worth backing.

When I later reviewed Y Combinator’s publicly available fundraising guidance, the message aligned with what I was seeing firsthand. A traditional business plan was not required. What mattered was whether a founder could communicate a compelling problem and their startup’s unique ability to solve it.

That’s what led me to develop a ten-slide presentation.

Sign up for Entrepreneur’s Franchise Bootcamp, a free, 5-day email course on how to find and invest in your first profitable franchise — no business experience required.

Compressing the vision into ten slides

The move to a ten-slide deck was directly informed by investor feedback. People consistently asked for something concise that they could absorb in minutes.

The deck served a very different purpose than the business plan. The plan attempted to answer every conceivable question up front. The deck focused on developing investor intrigue and interest and advancing the conversation.

Those ten slides centered on a small number of essentials:

Slide 1-2: The problem

Slide 3-4: The solution

Slide 5-6: Why the timing mattered

Slide 7-8: Early progress

Slide 9-10: Pitching yourself

The objective was clarity rather than completeness.

1. The problem: The slide that changed investor conversations

One slide consistently mattered more than the rest. That was the problem slide.

For my company, we were focused on finding investors who resonated with our mission. I founded Mostt as a parent driven by a passion for helping other parents find ways to fund their children’s future education. While many investors may have had the funds needed for their own family, I needed them to connect with the reality that many families struggle to send their children to college. The issue was both real and pressing.

That being said, it was my job to portray the active need.

One example consistently resonated. Friends who graduated from top schools, took on student loans, started families and struggled to find a simple way to save for their children kept asking the same question: Why did tools for stock trading or investing feel intuitive while saving tools for parents felt outdated or nonexistent?

That question framed the opportunity clearly.

Once that landed, conversations shifted. Investors began asking about scale, distribution and long-term potential rather than questioning whether the problem itself existed.

2. The solution: Why your company is the answer

In my ten-slide deck, the solution slide focused on three specific things:

First, what the product does differently. For us, that meant showing how parents could open and fund an education savings account in minutes, without having to navigate confusing custodial structures, outdated interfaces, or financial jargon. The simplicity itself was the differentiator. Second, who it is designed for. We were explicit that this product was built for parents, not traders or sophisticated investors. Every design choice—onboarding, language, automation—reflected that. This helped investors immediately understand why existing tools had failed this audience. Third, why this approach had not already been developed. Traditional financial institutions are optimized for scale and compliance, not for parent behavior. Startups in fintech focused on trading, not long-term family planning. That gap made our solution both obvious and underserved.

A strong solution slide does not try to impress. It tries to clarify. If an investor can repeat back what you do and why it works after seeing one slide, you have done your job.

3. Timing: Why now

The “why now” slides connect your solution to a broader shift — market, regulatory, behavioral, or technological — that makes this company possible today when it would not have worked before.

In my experience, urgency comes from evidence. I talked about concrete changes: consumer behavior evolving, infrastructure finally catching up, regulatory clarity emerging, and cultural conversations shifting around money and family.

Importantly, I paired timing with momentum. I showed what was already in motion — product milestones, inbound interest, advisor engagement and near-term inflection points that funding would unlock. Investors are far more compelled by progress than by projections.

Sign up for the Money Makers newsletter to get weekly, expert-backed tips to help you earn more money — from real people who founded and scaled successful businesses. Get it in your inbox.

4. Early progress: Showing progress without traditional traction

Like many early-stage founders, I did not have meaningful revenue or scale at the beginning. This was especially daunting in fintech, where regulatory and infrastructure timelines slow early growth.

Instead of waiting for metrics that would take time to appear, we reframed traction in terms of progress and validation. Our metrics slide highlighted early user engagement, MVP development, workaround solutions, and steps toward regulatory readiness.

Experienced investors rarely commit their time lightly. Their involvement communicated confidence in both the problem and the opportunity.

5. Pitching yourself: Building a founder narrative that investors could understand

At the early stage, investors evaluate founders as much as products. That means the founder story plays a meaningful role.

I framed my narrative around why I understood the problem deeply and why I was well-equipped to execute. I was a parent who felt the pressure of planning for a child’s future. I had personal experience with student loans and understood the cost of starting late in saving for college. I also brought technical and industry expertise as a CFA who had worked at Capital Group, the largest provider of custodial accounts in the United States.

This storytelling helped me establish both credibility and context.

Clarity over density

When I stopped relying on a detailed business plan and started leading with a concise deck, investor conversations changed immediately. Meetings became sharper. Questions became more strategic. Follow-ups came faster.

If you can explain your company clearly in ten slides, you are not over-simplifying the business. You are demonstrating that you understand it well enough to build it.

That is what early investors are really backing.