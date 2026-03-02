Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Websites have had an interesting journey over the past 20 years. They went from being essential (pre-social media) to less important (when social media took over), and now, they’re back to being absolutely crucial.

A website should give people a wealth of information about your business or brand. But for a time, many websites became minimal, often nudging visitors away with lines like, “For more info, visit my social media.” Now, to learn about a company, people often feel like they need to hop from the website to social media and back again.

Why do we need to go to all these channels just to get the full picture? Simply put: most websites aren’t equipped with all the information people are searching for. In industries that are constantly shifting, this gap can hurt engagement.

Drawing from my experience in web design and marketing, here are a few insights to help you elevate your website game. There are plenty more pages you could add, but these three can make a real difference.

1. Frequently asked questions

When people are exploring a service or product, what’s the first thing they do? They ask questions! While websites often prioritize photos and graphics, the text content — the actual information — is what keeps visitors informed and engaged. Questions from potential customers are a sign of interest, and your website is the perfect place to answer them.

Next time you have a consultation, pay attention to the questions your clients ask. Use those questions to create a Frequently Asked Questions section on your website. Not only does this keep visitors engaged longer, but it can also drive traffic from people searching for those exact topics.

For example, if you’re in real estate or mortgages, you might hear questions like, “What’s the average cost of a home on Long Island in 2025?” or “What are the current mortgage rates this month?” Answering these questions on your site and elaborating further in a blog can guide readers and establish your expertise.

2. Photos of your team

One of the main reasons to have a business website is to connect with potential clients. One simple way to do that is by showcasing your team. With smartphones offering cameras as good as — or better than — many digital cameras, there’s no reason not to include team photos.

From my experience, featuring your team makes your business more personable. People want to know who they’re hiring or buying from. Seeing the faces behind the company builds trust, breaks down barriers, and increases the chances a visitor becomes a loyal customer.

Team photos also strengthen personal and company branding, showing that your business is both professional and approachable.

3. Tips

Tips are universally appealing — everyone appreciates a good piece of advice! Sharing tips relevant to your industry helps keep visitors engaged and positions you as an expert. While some tips might address questions without visitors needing your services, you’ve still captured their attention and reinforced your brand.

You don’t need to give away trade secrets, but offering a few practical insights goes a long way toward building trust and credibility. These tips can live on a dedicated page or be sprinkled throughout your site. To go deeper, consider video tutorials expanding on each tip. Share them across social media to reach a wider audience and provide even more value.

These three additions aren’t difficult to implement, but they can make a strong impact. They work across nearly every industry, including eCommerce, helping businesses educate visitors, build credibility and establish confidence. In today’s digital age, providing more information on your website isn’t just helpful—it’s essential for thriving online.