Every year, thousands of startups fight for unique names and domains. Your business name determines the way people perceive your brand — but without a matching domain, trust and discoverability decrease. Here's how to find the right ones.

I've been down the rabbit hole of naming businesses more times than I can count. Naming your business isn't just about picking something you like — it's about setting yourself apart and giving your brand the perfect first impression. Oh, and if you're thinking, "What about the website name?" we'll cover that, too.

Why finding a unique business name is harder than ever

With so many startups launching every day, finding a unique and memorable business name can feel like pulling a needle out of a haystack. The kicker? Even if you think it's brilliant, you've got to check if someone else hasn't already claimed it. It's like trying to name your kid in a classroom full of other expectant parents — all waiting to shout, "That name's taken!"

But don't worry. The name game might be tough, but it's not impossible. It just takes a little strategy (and maybe a cup of good coffee… or three).

Step 1: Start with a domain name search

The first thing I do whenever I come up with a name idea is head straight to a domain registrar like GoDaddy to see if the URL is available. It's shocking how often your dream name is already someone's dot-com. And even if it's available, is someone using the same name in a similar industry? That's a red flag to steer clear — confusion isn't the kind of traffic you want.

For instance, when I started smazy.com, I loved that it was short, memorable and had an upbeat vibe. Plus, no one else had anything similar in my space, which made it a clear win.

Pro tip: If your ideal URL is taken, consider creative alternatives like adding a verb (e.g. "get" or "try") or finding a unique extension like .tv (yep, I own salad.tv, and it's one of my favorites).

Step 2: Keep it short, sweet and easy to remember

Short business names are not only trendy but also easier for customers to recall. My golden rule is this — if it's not something you'd remember after hearing it once, ditch it.

Five-letter domains like smazy.com are chef's kiss for this reason. They're rare, timeless and look incredible on your branding materials. If you can afford to splurge on a premium domain name, it's often a worthwhile investment.

Step 3: Brainstorm and write it down

Grab a notebook or open up your Notes app — it's time to go wild with ideas. Jot down every name that pops into your head, no matter how out there it sounds. Sometimes the wacky ones can spark a creative twist you wouldn't have thought of otherwise.

Here are a few things to keep in mind while brainstorming:

Relevance : Does it align with your business and industry?

: Does it align with your business and industry? Originality : Is anyone else using it?

: Is anyone else using it? Pronunciation : Is it easy to say out loud? People will be Googling it, after all.

: Is it easy to say out loud? People will be Googling it, after all. Spelling: Avoid anything tricky to spell. Trust me, no one wants traffic lost to typos.

Step 4: Think about your brand identity

Your business name is one of the first things potential customers will learn about you. Make sure it reflects your values, products or services. Are you sleek and minimalistic, fun and bold or luxurious and high-end? Your name should scream your vibe loud and clear.

For example, if you're launching an eco-friendly skincare line, something like "EcoSkin" communicates your message perfectly (and might just have a .com waiting for you).

Step 5: Test it out

Before committing, say the name out loud. Share it with friends and family and get their honest feedback. Sometimes a name that looks great on paper might not sound as good in conversation.

Another tip? Type your name into Google. Is it pulling up anything strange or conflicting? The last thing you want is for your website name to share results with, well, something awkward.

Why matching your URL to your business name matters

Okay, so you've picked the perfect business name — congratulations! But what about your website? Having a matching or closely related URL is crucial. It builds trust with your audience and makes your brand easy to find online.

For example, imagine your business name is BlueRiver Coffee, but your website is something like best-beans-123.com. It's inconsistent and confusing and won't leave the polished impression you're aiming for.

If you can, go for a premium URL

Sometimes, the perfect URL comes with a price tag. But if it's within your budget, don't overthink it. A premium domain can be a long-term investment that sets your brand apart.

Take salad.tv as an example. A short and memorable domain like this is not only easy to market but creates intrigue. People can't help but click!

My final thoughts (and a pep talk)

Naming a business isn't easy. But trust me — it's worth digging deep to find something unique, memorable and aligned with your goals. Run your checks, stay creative and don't settle until you find a name that feels like the one.

And remember, you don't have to do it alone! Get input, consult with experts if you need to and keep your target audience at the heart of every decision.

Now, go out there and secure that domain, future entrepreneur rockstar. Your dream business is waiting to be named!