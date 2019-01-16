Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1996 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
CEO
Mike Bidwell
Parent Company
Neighborly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$60,800 - $139,515
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Mr. Appliance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8-40 hours
Classroom Training:
77.6 hours
Additional Training:
Four regional meetings per year; annual reunion
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3