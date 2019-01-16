Mr. Appliance
#430 Franchise 500| Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs

Mr. Appliance
Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs
|

About
Founded

1996

Franchising Since

1996 (23 Years)

Corporate Address

1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707

CEO

Mike Bidwell

Parent Company

Neighborly

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$60,800 - $139,515

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Mr. Appliance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

8-40 hours

Classroom Training:

77.6 hours

Additional Training:

Four regional meetings per year; annual reunion

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 3

Mr. Appliance is ranked #430 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Established in 1996, Mr. Appliance provides full-service appliance service and repair to both commercial and residential clients at more than 150 locations worldwide. Mr. Appliance is a subsidiary of The Dwyer Group.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $60,800 High - $139,515
Units
+9.5%+20 UNITS (1 Year) +31.4%+55 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Merry Maids

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

Request Free Info

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

See More

Rooter-Man

See More

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Request Free Info

Pirtek

See More

MaidPro

See More

Molly Maid

Franchise Articles

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
Never Buy a Franchise Without Researching These 5 Sources

Never Buy a Franchise Without Researching These 5 Sources

Once you've narrowed your franchise choices to a few – or a few dozen – it's time to investigate these informational options.
Mark Siebert | 6 min read
Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises

Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2019's Strongest Franchises

What trends are tops? What brands have proved most lasting? What franchise may be the right opportunity for you? Explore, absorb, and learn from our annual list.
5 min read
#1 on the Franchise 500: How McDonald's Evolved With Its Customer

#1 on the Franchise 500: How McDonald's Evolved With Its Customer

The #1 company on our annual Franchise 500 list is a master class in staying power.
Clint Carter | 15 min read
#2 on the Franchise 500: How Dunkin' Continues To Thrive

#2 on the Franchise 500: How Dunkin' Continues To Thrive

Even with a forward looking rebrand to just Dunkin', the #2 company on our Franchise 500 list knows its soul.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: January 17th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.