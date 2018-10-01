Embassy Suites by Hilton
Upscale all-suite hotels
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
7930 Jones Branch Dr.
McLean, VA 22102
CEO
Christopher Nassetta
Parent Company
Hilton Worldwide
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$17,380,700 - $74,956,150
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5-5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Embassy Suites by Hilton has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
Varies
Additional Training:
At Memphis, TN, corporate office
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
75