Jim Judy

Guest Writer
Consultant at Franchoice
Franchise business consultant Jim Judy has spent the past 20 years in the franchise industry, gaining insightful knowledge and a keen eye for opportunity. His passion is developing relationships with current and hopeful entrepreneurs to assist them on their journey to franchise business ownership. Judy leverages his experience, success and close relationships in the franchise industry to provide valuable consultation free of charge to entrepreneurs looking to explore the benefits of a franchise. To learn more, call 919-846-7111 or email jjudy@franchoice.com.

More From Jim Judy

6 Reasons Why Startups Are Riskier Than Franchise Businesses
Franchise

6 Reasons Why Startups Are Riskier Than Franchise Businesses

Starting any business can be risky, but startups in particular deal with these six aspects.
5 min read
30 Questions You Should Ask Before You Invest in a Franchise
Franchisees

30 Questions You Should Ask Before You Invest in a Franchise

Here are the five aspects of a great franchise.
6 min read
5 Steps You Need to Take Before You Buy a Franchise
Franchise

5 Steps You Need to Take Before You Buy a Franchise

Prepare now, so you won't be in a bind later.
5 min read
5 Reasons Why More Women Are Making the Choice to Become Franchisees
Franchisees

5 Reasons Why More Women Are Making the Choice to Become Franchisees

For some women, starting a franchise is better than starting a business.
5 min read
5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses
Franchise

5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses

Interested in franchising? Make sure you do your research first.
7 min read
How to Run a Successful Franchise While Working Just 20 Hours a Week
Franchisees

How to Run a Successful Franchise While Working Just 20 Hours a Week

You don't even need to go to the office.
5 min read
Choosing a Hot Franchise May Leave You Cold
Starting a Franchise Business

Choosing a Hot Franchise May Leave You Cold

Ask yourself these diagnostic questions to find the franchise business that fits you best.
5 min read
Before You Enter into Franchising, Consider Your Exit
Franchises

Before You Enter into Franchising, Consider Your Exit

Having the end in mind at the start of your franchise adventure will give you peace of mind that when your exit comes, you'll be ready for it.
6 min read
5 Professionals Who Make Great Franchise Candidates
Starting a Franchise Business

5 Professionals Who Make Great Franchise Candidates

There is no one skill set that means certain success or failure, but a handful of work experiences give franchisees a leg up.
6 min read
This Is Why You Always, Always Include Your Spouse When Buying a Franchise.
Starting a Franchise Business

This Is Why You Always, Always Include Your Spouse When Buying a Franchise.

No matter how much you think your spouse enjoys surprises, make sure you tell him or her before you buy a franchise.
6 min read
Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock to Franchising Opportunities
Buying a Franchise

Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock to Franchising Opportunities

New Americans are twice as likely as native-born Americans to start their own business. Franchising makes it simpler.
5 min read
6 Telltale Signs It's Time to Become Your Own Boss
Entrepreneur Mindset

6 Telltale Signs It's Time to Become Your Own Boss

Having trouble deciding whether to make the transition from employee to entrepreneur? Consider the following.
4 min read
Franchise or Startup? You Decide.
Franchises

Franchise or Startup? You Decide.

Dreaming of business ownership? You might want to consider franchising.
4 min read
