Franchise
6 Reasons Why Startups Are Riskier Than Franchise Businesses
Starting any business can be risky, but startups in particular deal with these six aspects.
Franchisees
30 Questions You Should Ask Before You Invest in a Franchise
Here are the five aspects of a great franchise.
Franchise
5 Steps You Need to Take Before You Buy a Franchise
Prepare now, so you won't be in a bind later.
Franchisees
5 Reasons Why More Women Are Making the Choice to Become Franchisees
For some women, starting a franchise is better than starting a business.
Franchise
5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses
Interested in franchising? Make sure you do your research first.
Franchisees
How to Run a Successful Franchise While Working Just 20 Hours a Week
You don't even need to go to the office.
Starting a Franchise Business
Choosing a Hot Franchise May Leave You Cold
Ask yourself these diagnostic questions to find the franchise business that fits you best.
Franchises
Before You Enter into Franchising, Consider Your Exit
Having the end in mind at the start of your franchise adventure will give you peace of mind that when your exit comes, you'll be ready for it.
Starting a Franchise Business
5 Professionals Who Make Great Franchise Candidates
There is no one skill set that means certain success or failure, but a handful of work experiences give franchisees a leg up.
Starting a Franchise Business
This Is Why You Always, Always Include Your Spouse When Buying a Franchise.
No matter how much you think your spouse enjoys surprises, make sure you tell him or her before you buy a franchise.
Buying a Franchise
Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock to Franchising Opportunities
New Americans are twice as likely as native-born Americans to start their own business. Franchising makes it simpler.
Entrepreneur Mindset
6 Telltale Signs It's Time to Become Your Own Boss
Having trouble deciding whether to make the transition from employee to entrepreneur? Consider the following.
Franchises
Franchise or Startup? You Decide.
Dreaming of business ownership? You might want to consider franchising.