Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
1509 Ann St.
Beaufort, NC 28516
CEO
Tim McCullen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$34,400 - $81,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Window Gang offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Window Gang has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5