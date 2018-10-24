Uptown Cheapskate
Young-adult-clothing resale stores
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
39 E. Eagle Ridge Dr.
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
CEO
Scott Sloan
Parent Company
BaseCamp Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$259,660 - $443,160
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Uptown Cheapskate has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
73 hours
Classroom Training:
65 hours
Additional Training:
At existing store
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 9