Units as of 2020
473 (147 added in 3 years)
31.1%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
#94 Ranked #151 last year
Initial investment
$568K - $674K

Company Overview

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa was founded in 2004 by physical therapist John Marco, who noticed that there was no national massage brand in spite of the service's popularity. Franchising of the concept began in 2006, offering massage, facial and waxing services, along with a membership program.

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Hand and Stone Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Todd Leff, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
67
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
473 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram, Youtube
Corporate Address
1210 Northbrook Dr., #150
Trevose, PA 19053
Corporate Address: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Initial Investment
$567,626 - $674,476
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
85 hours
Classroom Training
57 hours
Additional Training
At existing location
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Franchise500
Ranked #94

Franchise 500 Ranking

Trending Up
Ranked #46

Fastest-Growing Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
