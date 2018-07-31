Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads, desserts
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
30300 Stephenson Hwy., #200
Madison Heights, MI 48071
CEO
Steven Jackson
Parent Company
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$228,300 - $475,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
6%
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
138 hours
Classroom Training:
44 hours
Additional Training:
Regional seminars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10