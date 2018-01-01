Lewis Howes

Lewis Howes

Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach

Lewis Howes is a New York Times bestselling author of The School of Greatness and The Mask of Masculinity. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, high performance business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men’s National Handball Team athlete. He hosts a top 100 iTunes ranked Apple podcast, The School of Greatness. Howes was recognized by the White House and President Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in the country under 30. Details magazine called him one of “5 Internet Guru’s that can Make You Rich.”  Howes has been featured on Ellen, Good Morning America, The Today Show, The New York Times, People, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Men’s Health and other major media outlets.

More From Lewis Howes

Investing in Your Future Is All About Who You Know
Networking

Investing in Your Future Is All About Who You Know

And if you don't know the right people, it's possible to 'buy your way in.'
2 min read
Stop Playing Small
Failure

Stop Playing Small

If we're not failing, we are staying too safe. And you won't grow unless you are constantly making yourself uncomfortable.
2 min read
Do What You Love
Passion

Do What You Love

Do the unexpected.
1 min read
Taking Care of Mental Health Is Powerful, Not Weak
Mental Health

Taking Care of Mental Health Is Powerful, Not Weak

Charlamagne Tha God talks success, anxiety and mental health.
2 min read
Build a Purpose-Driven Business, Education and Life
Higher Purpose

Build a Purpose-Driven Business, Education and Life

Get in touch with your superpowers.
2 min read
Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds
Perseverance

Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds

Choose the path of most resistance.
2 min read
Money Habits: How to Create a Rich Life
Money Management

Money Habits: How to Create a Rich Life

Take control of your money, and take control of your life.
2 min read
Discipline Yourself for Greatness
Discipline

Discipline Yourself for Greatness

Rock bottom is just the beginning.
2 min read
Change Your Mind About Failure
Failure

Change Your Mind About Failure

Gary Vaynerchuk makes the argument that just putting in the time and energy might not be enough to make a successful business.
1 min read
Success Habits: The Proven Ways to Achieve Your Dream
Success Habits

Success Habits: The Proven Ways to Achieve Your Dream

Habits will only work if you create a world that makes them easy.
2 min read
How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur
Creativity

How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur

On this episode of 'School of Greatness,' Lewis Howes meets with Humble the Poet to discuss the power of words in business and life.
2 min read
How Your Thoughts Can Make or Break You
Entrepreneur Mindset

How Your Thoughts Can Make or Break You

If we truly know that we are enough, then the words and opinions of others will have less of a hold on us.
2 min read
How to Keep Your Confidence When Dealing With Rejection
Confidence

How to Keep Your Confidence When Dealing With Rejection

On this podcast episode of 'School of Greatness,' a Hollywood actress shares how she uses rejection to her advantage.
1 min read
How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Burnout
Stress Management

How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Burnout

Do you ever feel like you don't have enough time in the day?
2 min read
How to Become a Master Speaker and Presenter
Public Speaking

How to Become a Master Speaker and Presenter

Public speaking is one of the most important tools, no matter what your career is.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.