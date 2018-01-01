Lewis Howes is a New York Times bestselling author of The School of Greatness and The Mask of Masculinity. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, high performance business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men’s National Handball Team athlete. He hosts a top 100 iTunes ranked Apple podcast, The School of Greatness. Howes was recognized by the White House and President Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in the country under 30. Details magazine called him one of “5 Internet Guru’s that can Make You Rich.” Howes has been featured on Ellen, Good Morning America, The Today Show, The New York Times, People, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Men’s Health and other major media outlets.
Networking
Investing in Your Future Is All About Who You Know
And if you don't know the right people, it's possible to 'buy your way in.'
Failure
Stop Playing Small
If we're not failing, we are staying too safe. And you won't grow unless you are constantly making yourself uncomfortable.
Passion
Do What You Love
Do the unexpected.
Mental Health
Taking Care of Mental Health Is Powerful, Not Weak
Charlamagne Tha God talks success, anxiety and mental health.
Higher Purpose
Build a Purpose-Driven Business, Education and Life
Get in touch with your superpowers.
Perseverance
Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds
Choose the path of most resistance.
Money Management
Money Habits: How to Create a Rich Life
Take control of your money, and take control of your life.
Discipline
Discipline Yourself for Greatness
Rock bottom is just the beginning.
Failure
Change Your Mind About Failure
Gary Vaynerchuk makes the argument that just putting in the time and energy might not be enough to make a successful business.
Success Habits
Success Habits: The Proven Ways to Achieve Your Dream
Habits will only work if you create a world that makes them easy.
Creativity
How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur
On this episode of 'School of Greatness,' Lewis Howes meets with Humble the Poet to discuss the power of words in business and life.
Entrepreneur Mindset
How Your Thoughts Can Make or Break You
If we truly know that we are enough, then the words and opinions of others will have less of a hold on us.
Confidence
How to Keep Your Confidence When Dealing With Rejection
On this podcast episode of 'School of Greatness,' a Hollywood actress shares how she uses rejection to her advantage.
Stress Management
How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Burnout
Do you ever feel like you don't have enough time in the day?
Public Speaking
How to Become a Master Speaker and Presenter
Public speaking is one of the most important tools, no matter what your career is.