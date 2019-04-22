The Good Feet Store
The Good Feet Store
Arch supports, related products
About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

2003 (17 Years)

Corporate Address

5923 Farnsworth Ct.
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Leadership

Matt Coleman, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$123,770 - $229,275

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ad Royalty Fee

$820/mo.

Financing Options

The Good Feet Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings & Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security & Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

16 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

The Good Feet Store is ranked #418 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The first Good Feet Arch Support Store opened in Solana Beach, California, in 1995. The company is now headquartered in Carlsbad, California, and franchising began in 2003. In each store, employees help customers find the right arch support for their arch size and lifestyle, choosing from multiple styles.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $123,770 High - $229,275
Units
+4.4%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +25.9%++29 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
