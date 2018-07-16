MassageLuXe
Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
11 Champion Dr.
Fenton, MO 63026
CEO
Mark Otter
Initial Investment ⓘ
$412,400 - $565,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$38,000 - $38,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.5%
MassageLuXe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
72 hours
Classroom Training:
8 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30