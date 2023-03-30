MassageLuXe
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#495 Ranked #450 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$388K - $733K
Units as of 2022
71 10.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2008, MassageLuXe is a membership-based spa company. The national company is based in Chesterfield, Missouri, and now has over 60 franchises located throughout the United States. MassageLuXe offers massages, facials, and waxing as more than just a luxury self-care, but as a means of reducing stress, anxiety, and pain while promoting mental health and personal well-being.

MassageLuXe encourages proper hydration and provides filtered water for customers as part of their visit. The company also sells products in their spas so that people can take this care to their home. For MassageLuXe, the spa is a place to help the mind, body, and soul.

Why You May Want to Start a MassageLuXe Franchise

If you like to look at the bigger picture and enrich others’ lives, MassageLuXe could be an excellent franchise to run. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having spa experience isn't necessary; however, some business experience can be highly beneficial. 

Opening a MassageLuXe location may offer a more stable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. MassageLuXe also gives exclusive territories with their spas to help franchisees grow.

MassageLuXe has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

What Might Make a MassageLuXe Franchise a Good Choice? 

MassageLuXe strives to be more than a place where customers can treat themselves. It is a place that aims to improve quality of life. The company works to educate people on the benefits of massage therapy and routine care and seeks to create a place of purpose, safety, and support. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business.

To be part of the MassageLuXe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a MassageLuXe Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if MassageLuXe would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the MassageLuXe franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the MassageLuXe headquarters throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their spa has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About MassageLuXe

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Salon & Spa Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Massage Luxe Int'l. LLC
Leadership
Mark Otter, President/CEO
Corporate Address
16052 Swingley Ridge Rd., #120
Chesterfield, MO 63017
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
71 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a MassageLuXe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Initial Investment
$387,800 - $732,900
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
MassageLuXe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
72 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like MassageLuXe? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where MassageLuXe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where MassageLuXe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #495 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to MassageLuXe.

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
Request Info

Commercial Capital Training Group

Commercial finance
Request Info

My Eyelab

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #100
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing