Founded in 2008, MassageLuXe is a membership-based spa company. The national company is based in Chesterfield, Missouri, and now has over 60 franchises located throughout the United States. MassageLuXe offers massages, facials, and waxing as more than just a luxury self-care, but as a means of reducing stress, anxiety, and pain while promoting mental health and personal well-being.

MassageLuXe encourages proper hydration and provides filtered water for customers as part of their visit. The company also sells products in their spas so that people can take this care to their home. For MassageLuXe, the spa is a place to help the mind, body, and soul.

Why You May Want to Start a MassageLuXe Franchise

If you like to look at the bigger picture and enrich others’ lives, MassageLuXe could be an excellent franchise to run. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having spa experience isn't necessary; however, some business experience can be highly beneficial.

Opening a MassageLuXe location may offer a more stable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. MassageLuXe also gives exclusive territories with their spas to help franchisees grow.

MassageLuXe has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a MassageLuXe Franchise a Good Choice?

MassageLuXe strives to be more than a place where customers can treat themselves. It is a place that aims to improve quality of life. The company works to educate people on the benefits of massage therapy and routine care and seeks to create a place of purpose, safety, and support. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business.

To be part of the MassageLuXe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a MassageLuXe Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if MassageLuXe would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the MassageLuXe franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the MassageLuXe headquarters throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their spa has opened.